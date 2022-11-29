The Qatari national team lost an opening match against Ecuador with two goals, then Senegal 1-3, before depositing the World Cup on Tuesday against the Netherlands 0-2, which means that it did not get any points in three matches.

South Africa was the first host team to bid farewell to the group stage in 2010, but at that time it scored 4 points from its draw with Mexico and its victory over France, to narrowly miss qualifying for the second round.

The host countries won the title 6 times, the last of which was France in 1998, and finished runner-up twice.

Previous results for host countries: