From November 21 to December 18 of this year, the World Cup in Qatar and if you are willing to go, then this information interests you.

It is noted that tickets will be available for purchase this Wednesday, according to AS.

The publication indicates that Fifa will put the tickets on sale on its official page from Wednesday morning.

The world, waiting

“Fans will be able to purchase tickets for each match individually, without opting for a package of tickets or trips with flight and accommodation included,” says AS.

And he added: “However, they will not yet be able to know which teams they will see from their seats, since the draw for the group stage of the World Cup will take place on March 31, the date on which they will not yet be classified. all of the 32 teams that will play the tournament”.

It is noted in the information that in early January that “Qatar Airways, the emirate’s flagship airline, launched a series of ‘all-inclusive’ packages whose prices ranged from 3,500 to 7,300 dollars per person.”

The World Cup will be atypical due to the date, since it is always held in the months of June and July, but the climate issue in Qatar forced the organization to plan it at the end of 2022.

