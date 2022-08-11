The Fifa Council committee confirmed in the last hours that the 2022 Qatar World Cup will start a day earlier than planned.

The match between Qatar and Ecuador, which was planned to be played on November 21, will take place on November 20 so that, officially, the local team will play the first match, which, as always, will be the opening.

Bureau of the FIFA Council confirms #WorldCup 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ opening ceremony and match 🇶🇦 v. 🇪🇨 brought forward one day as stand-alone event to 20 November, at 19.00. 🇸🇳 vs. 🇳🇱 rescheduled from 13.00 to 19.00 on 21 November. pic.twitter.com/GsktwYNYCl — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) August 11, 2022

‘The World Cup is ahead’

FIFA and the Qatari organization have accepted the change.

The opening match, initially scheduled for November 21 after Senegal-Netherlands, would not have been the first game of the day. The decision, which was endorsed by the Fifa Council committee this Thursday, will allow the tradition by which the first match is played by the host country to be resumed.

Senegal and the Netherlands were due to play the first official match on the afternoon of November 21, followed by the official opening match between Qatar and Ecuador.

“Ticket holders will receive an email informing them of those matches that have undergone changes. The locations will remain valid for the new dates and times. In addition, FIFA will try to resolve any issues arising from this change on a case-by-case basis.”

