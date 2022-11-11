Qatar World Cup 2022: why doesn’t Toni Kroos go with Germany?

Hansi Flick, The coach of the German National Team announced this Thursday the list of 26 players who will go to Qatar 2022, in which the great novelty was the return of midfielder Mario Götze, the scorer of the goal that gave the team the world title in Brazil 2014, against Argentina.

“Hero of Rio” in 2014 for all of Germany, Götze had not been called up in the national team since November 14, 2017, in a friendly draw against France (2-2). The Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder is part of the list of 26 players summoned by Flick, just like Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer and Matthias Ginter, the four survivors of the title in Brazil eight years ago.

The reasons for the absence of Toni Kroos

Real Madrid midfielder Tony Croos, another of the heroes of 2014, resigned to continue playing with the German team last summer, after the European Championship, in which the team was eliminated in the round of 16.

“I won’t be at the World Cup, but I’m sure when I watch the games in Germany I’ll want to play. But I’ve already decided to leave the national team after the European Championship,” Kroos said at the time.

On the reasons why he made the decision, Kroos explained: “First, to spend more time with my family; second, because now there are players who deserve to play more and I didn’t want the time to come when they told me that it’s better for you to leave. I want to continue to the fullest and the first thing is my club”.

Kroos, 32, played 106 games and scored 17 goals for the German national team, with which he made his debut on March 3, 2010, against Argentina. He performed in three World Cups.

