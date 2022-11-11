Friday, November 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Qatar World Cup 2022: why doesn’t Toni Kroos go with Germany?

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 11, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Tony Kroos

Toni Kroos, German midfielder.

Toni Kroos, German midfielder.

The Real Madrid player is not on the list of 26 summoned by Hansi Flick.

Hansi Flick, The coach of the German National Team announced this Thursday the list of 26 players who will go to Qatar 2022, in which the great novelty was the return of midfielder Mario Götze, the scorer of the goal that gave the team the world title in Brazil 2014, against Argentina.

“Hero of Rio” in 2014 for all of Germany, Götze had not been called up in the national team since November 14, 2017, in a friendly draw against France (2-2). The Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder is part of the list of 26 players summoned by Flick, just like Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer and Matthias Ginter, the four survivors of the title in Brazil eight years ago.

See also  Economy - Russia again cuts gas supplies to Europe, which says it is "prepared"

The reasons for the absence of Toni Kroos

Real Madrid midfielder Tony Croos, another of the heroes of 2014, resigned to continue playing with the German team last summer, after the European Championship, in which the team was eliminated in the round of 16.

Toni Kroos celebrates a new title with Real Madrid.

“I won’t be at the World Cup, but I’m sure when I watch the games in Germany I’ll want to play. But I’ve already decided to leave the national team after the European Championship,” Kroos said at the time.

On the reasons why he made the decision, Kroos explained: “First, to spend more time with my family; second, because now there are players who deserve to play more and I didn’t want the time to come when they told me that it’s better for you to leave. I want to continue to the fullest and the first thing is my club”.

Kroos, 32, played 106 games and scored 17 goals for the German national team, with which he made his debut on March 3, 2010, against Argentina. He performed in three World Cups.

SPORTS
with AFP

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Qatar #World #Cup #doesnt #Toni #Kroos #Germany

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Kherson: what will happen to its annexation to Russia after the withdrawal of the army?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result