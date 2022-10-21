This Thursday Czeslaw Michniewiczcoach of the Polish National Team, announced the names of 47 players that make up his preliminary list for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The Europeans are El Tri’s first rival in the Qatar World Cup 2022and said party could mark the destiny of both.

After Argentina and its stars, on paper it seems that the second ticket to the round of 16 will be between Mexico and Poland, given how little has been reported about Saudi Arabia. For this reason, that first match of the World Cup will probably be defining in Group C.

In this context, Michniewicz will have a little less than a month to define the best players to face El Tri. The front Robert Lewandowski and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny start as immovable, while defenders Kamil Glik and Jan Bednarek, and midfielders Grzegorz Krychowiak and Pyotr Zielinsk They are also among the most consistent.

As for the rest of the squad, we will have to wait and see what happens in the coming weeks, if there are no injuries and if elements such as Adam Bucksa they recover one hundred percent without relapsing into their physical problems. But in addition to the call, other doubts about the Michniewicz team is the performance.

in the past FIFA date September, Poland beat Wales away, but previously lost to the Netherlands and Belgium at home in the UEFA Nations League. In the same tournament, in June, they won against Wales, drew against the Dutch and fell 6-1 against the Belgians, which is why they have had an irregular pace in official matches.

We recommend you read

For next November 16, the Polish team has scheduled a friendly match against the Chilean national team, which will be his last test before the World Cup and will give a clearer idea of ​​where the ‘White Eagles’ are. His presentation to Mexico will be on Tuesday, November 22.