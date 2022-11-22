The Qatar World Cup 2022 he walks, he reaches his third day of competition and several teams begin to emerge as great favorites or at least to go far in the competition, thanks to the players and coaches of the selected ones.
Gustavo Alfaro He already made history with Ecuador by beating the host in the opening match, he made his cost worth, since the Argentine in this contest is the 21st best paid coach with 770,000 euros, being the fourth South American on the list that earns the best in Qatar.
(Lionel Messi: see the goal with which he puts Argentina to win, de crac)
(Melissa Martínez leaks the first bomb photos!)
In the South American count, tite, who directs Brazil, is the first with 3.6 million euros, followed by ‘Tata’ Martino with Mexico with 2.9 million euros and Lionel Scaloni with Argentina with 2.6 million euros.
Of the South Americans who earn the least, it is the Colombian Luis Fernando Suarezwho leads Costa Rica and is in 29th place, billing just 350,000 euros, but hopes that this situation will change after the orbital appointment and if his team makes history in a group that it shares with Spain, Germany and South Korea.
the ladder
1 Hans-Dieter Flick (Germany) – 6.5 million euros
2 Gareth Southgate (England) – 5.8 million euros
3 Didier Deschamps (France) – 3.8 million euros
4 Tite (Brazil) – 3.6 million euros
5 Louis van Gaal (Netherlands) – €2.9 million
6 Gerardo Tata Martino (Mexico) – 2.9 million euros
7 Lionel Scaloni (Argentina) – 2.6 million euros
8 Felix Sanchez Bas (Qatar) – 2.4 million euros
9 Fernando Santos (Portugal) – 2.25 million euros
10 Murat Yakin (Switzerland) – 1.6 million euros
11 Paulo Bento (South Korea) – 1.3 million euros
12 Graham Arnold (Australia) – €1.3 million
13 Gregg Berhalter (United States) – 1.25 million euros
14 Roberto Martínez (Belgium) – 1.2 million euros
15 Kasper Hjulmand (Denmark) – €1.15 million
16 Luis Enrique Martínez (Spain) – 1.15 million euros
17 Hervé Renard (Saudi Arabia) – 1.1 million euros
18 Hajime Moriyasu (Japan) – 1,050 million euros
19 Vahid Halilhodžić (Morocco) – 920,000 euros
20 Diego Alonso (Uruguay) – 860,000 euros
21 Gustavo Alfaro (Ecuador) – 770,000 euros
22 Dragan Stojkovic (Serbia) – €650,000
23 Carlos Queiroz (Iran) – 650,000 euros
24 Zlatko Dalic (Croatia) – €550,000
25 Czesław Michniewicz (Poland) – €500,000
26 John Herdman (Canada) – €480,000
27 Chris Hughton (Ghana) – €400,000
28 Rob Page (Wales) – €380,000
29 Luis Fernando Suárez (Costa Rica) – 350,000 euros
30 Rigobert Song (Cameroon) – 340,000 euros
31 Aliou Cissé (Senegal) – 310,000 euros
32 Jalel Kadri (Tunisia) – 130,000 euros
(Shakira obscene gesture to Piqué? This is the video that sparks criticism)
(Grealish, goal and great gesture in the World Cup: keeps promise to child with paralysis)
Sports
#Qatar #World #Cup #money #earned #coaches
Leave a Reply