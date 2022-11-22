The Qatar World Cup 2022 he walks, he reaches his third day of competition and several teams begin to emerge as great favorites or at least to go far in the competition, thanks to the players and coaches of the selected ones.

Gustavo Alfaro He already made history with Ecuador by beating the host in the opening match, he made his cost worth, since the Argentine in this contest is the 21st best paid coach with 770,000 euros, being the fourth South American on the list that earns the best in Qatar.

In the South American count, tite, who directs Brazil, is the first with 3.6 million euros, followed by ‘Tata’ Martino with Mexico with 2.9 million euros and Lionel Scaloni with Argentina with 2.6 million euros.

Tite, coach from Brazil.

Of the South Americans who earn the least, it is the Colombian Luis Fernando Suarezwho leads Costa Rica and is in 29th place, billing just 350,000 euros, but hopes that this situation will change after the orbital appointment and if his team makes history in a group that it shares with Spain, Germany and South Korea.

the ladder

1 Hans-Dieter Flick (Germany) – 6.5 million euros

2 Gareth Southgate (England) – 5.8 million euros

3 Didier Deschamps (France) – 3.8 million euros

4 Tite (Brazil) – 3.6 million euros

5 Louis van Gaal (Netherlands) – €2.9 million

6 Gerardo Tata Martino (Mexico) – 2.9 million euros

7 Lionel Scaloni (Argentina) – 2.6 million euros

8 Felix Sanchez Bas (Qatar) – 2.4 million euros

9 Fernando Santos (Portugal) – 2.25 million euros

10 Murat Yakin (Switzerland) – 1.6 million euros

11 Paulo Bento (South Korea) – 1.3 million euros

12 Graham Arnold (Australia) – €1.3 million

13 Gregg Berhalter (United States) – 1.25 million euros

14 Roberto Martínez (Belgium) – 1.2 million euros

15 Kasper Hjulmand (Denmark) – €1.15 million

16 Luis Enrique Martínez (Spain) – 1.15 million euros

The Spanish coach highlighted the good performance of the youngsters in the selection.

17 Hervé Renard (Saudi Arabia) – 1.1 million euros

18 Hajime Moriyasu (Japan) – 1,050 million euros

19 Vahid Halilhodžić (Morocco) – 920,000 euros

20 Diego Alonso (Uruguay) – 860,000 euros

21 Gustavo Alfaro (Ecuador) – 770,000 euros

22 Dragan Stojkovic (Serbia) – €650,000

23 Carlos Queiroz (Iran) – 650,000 euros

24 Zlatko Dalic (Croatia) – €550,000

25 Czesław Michniewicz (Poland) – €500,000

26 John Herdman (Canada) – €480,000

27 Chris Hughton (Ghana) – €400,000

28 Rob Page (Wales) – €380,000

29 Luis Fernando Suárez (Costa Rica) – 350,000 euros

30 Rigobert Song (Cameroon) – 340,000 euros

31 Aliou Cissé (Senegal) – 310,000 euros

32 Jalel Kadri (Tunisia) – 130,000 euros

