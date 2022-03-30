The Al Rihla (‘The Journey’) by Adidas will be the official ball of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, a ball that according to the manufacturers “moves through the air faster than any other ball in the history of the tournament”.

‘Al Rihla’ is inspired by Qatar’s culture, architecture, iconic boats and flag.

“Carefully designed from data collection and rigorous testing carried out in Adidas laboratories, in wind tunnels and on the pitch – where it has also been put to the test by footballers themselves – the Al Rihla offers optimal degrees of accuracy and reliability in the field, due in part to its novel panel shape and new surface textures”details Fifa in a statement.

The ball has the following outstanding features:

– CRT-CORE, the heart of the spherical. Provides speed, accuracy and consistency in the most intense matches, while maintaining maximum form, air and rebound accuracy.

SPEEDSHELL: a textured polyurethane leather with a novel 20-panel shape that improves the ball’s precision, stability and rotation in the air thanks to macro- and micro-textures, as well as the counter-relief of the surface.

“Football is getting faster and faster, and as the speed increases, precision and stability in the air become extremely important,” said Franziska Löffelmann, director of football design, graphics and equipment at the manufacturer.

The ball is the first World Cup ball made exclusively with water-based inks and glues. Al Rihla’s first public appearance will see the presence of former players such as Iker Casillas, Kaká, Farah Jefry and Nouf Al Anzi, who will be joined by a diverse group of young talents, including some promising female footballers from Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, as well as new generations of players from the Aspire Academy in Doha. Subsequently, Al Rihla will travel to ten cities around the world, including Dubai, Tokyo, Mexico City and New York.

