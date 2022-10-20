Friday, October 21, 2022
Qatar World Cup 2022: these are all the World Cup champion countries

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 20, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Photo of the shirt with which Pelé scored the first goal for Brazil in the 1970 World Cup final.

Photo of the shirt with which Pelé scored the first goal for Brazil in the 1970 World Cup final.

Brazil, the ‘country of soccer’, is the top winner.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup begins on November 20. With the game between Ecuador and the local team, the tournament will be considered inaugurated.

Among the favorites are Germany and Brazil, two of the teams that have won the most trophies in the top national team competition.

This is the complete list of countries that have been world champions.

(You can read: Fan who showed her breasts in a goal returns with another video: 'I want to continue…').

the world champions

Brazil is a serious candidate to win the World Cup. On this date Fifa beat Ghana.

Photo:

Christophe Petit-Tesson. Eph

2018
France

2014
Germany

2010
Spain

2006
Italy

2002
Brazil

1998
France

1994
Brazil

1990
Germany

(Also: Piqué shows his face: unexpected reaction to the release of 'Monotonia', by Shakira).

1986
Argentina

1982
Italy

1978
Argentina

1974
Germany

1970
Brazil

1966
England

1962
Brazil

1958
Brazil

1954
Germany (FRG)

1950
Uruguay

1938
Italy

See also  Demiral, Atalanta prepares a ransom of 25 million. Milan and Inter: moves in defense

1934
Italy

1930
Uruguay

More sports news

