Qatar World Cup 2022: these are all the World Cup champion countries

Photo of the shirt with which Pelé scored the first goal for Brazil in the 1970 World Cup final.
Brazil, the ‘country of soccer’, is the top winner.
October 20, 2022, 12:11 PM
The 2022 Qatar World Cup begins on November 20. With the game between Ecuador and the local team, the tournament will be considered inaugurated.
Among the favorites are Germany and Brazil, two of the teams that have won the most trophies in the top national team competition.
This is the complete list of countries that have been world champions.
the world champions
2018
France
2014
Germany
2010
Spain
2006
Italy
2002
Brazil
1998
France
1994
Brazil
1990
Germany
1986
Argentina
1982
Italy
1978
Argentina
1974
Germany
1970
Brazil
1966
England
1962
Brazil
1958
Brazil
1954
Germany (FRG)
1950
Uruguay
1938
Italy
1934
Italy
1930
Uruguay
