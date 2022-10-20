Qatar World Cup 2022: these are all the World Cup champion countries

The 2022 Qatar World Cup begins on November 20. With the game between Ecuador and the local team, the tournament will be considered inaugurated.

Among the favorites are Germany and Brazil, two of the teams that have won the most trophies in the top national team competition.

This is the complete list of countries that have been world champions.

the world champions

Brazil is a serious candidate to win the World Cup. On this date Fifa beat Ghana. Photo: Christophe Petit-Tesson. Eph

2018

France

2014

Germany

2010

Spain



2006

Italy

2002

Brazil

1998

France

1994

Brazil



1990

Germany

1986

Argentina

1982

Italy

1978

Argentina

1974

Germany



1970

Brazil

1966

England

1962

Brazil

1958

Brazil

1954

Germany (FRG)

1950

Uruguay

1938

Italy

1934

Italy

1930

Uruguay

