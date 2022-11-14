The stadium Al Bayt, in Al Khor, about 44 kilometers from Doha, will kick off the World Cup Qatar 2022 with the meeting between Ecuador and the host qatarthe first time the competition has been held in the Middle East.

Until now, the twenty-second edition of the World Cup had never been hosted in this part of the world.

It returns to the Asian continent just twenty years after the tournament was co-organized for the first time by two countries, South Korea and Japan.

The state of Qatar will be, incidentally, the first Arab country to host the final phase

of the World Cup after the decision adopted by the FIFA Executive Committee and announced on December 2, 2019 by the then president Joseph Blatter in the auditory Zurich Messenzentum.

With 11,571 square kilometers and located on the Qatar peninsula to the east

of the Arabian peninsula, it will be the state with the smallest territorial extension

of history in the World Cups.

The best, ready

And, furthermore, it will be the first time that this final phase, due to the weather conditions, will be played between November and December, as agreed by FIFA on March 19, 2015, after numerous and endless meetings, meetings, and even with notable opposition from leagues and associations.

There will definitely be, after the opening match was brought forward to November 20, twenty-nine days between the opening match and the grand final, which will take place at the Lusail stadium on December 18, Qatar National Day.

The teams are already beginning to arrive in the host country. The stars are ready and in this video the party and excitement are recreated.

