Friday, May 6, 2022
Qatar World Cup 2022: the players who say goodbye

May 5, 2022
FIFA looking for volunteers

So you can go to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, FIFA is looking for volunteers.

There are several who will play their last World Cup.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is close, the heartbeat is already throbbing. And that generates that the public make accounts, look at statistics and analyze the options of each team.

And within those cases, well, there is a topic that is always the order of the day, and it is the players who will play their last World Cup.

great figures

One of them is Cristiano Ronaldo, he is 37 years old and by 2026 he will be 41. The Manchester United player knows this and will want to say goodbye in the best way.

Lionel Messi is the same. He arrives in Qatar at the age of 35 and in 2026 he would be 39which suggests that he will say goodbye to the Cup in December.

the german archer Manuel Neuer is another of that litter. Qatar will be his fourth World Cup and he will play it at the age of 36. It is clear that he wants to go through the front door and the title is the watchword. He already won it in Brazil 2014.

Dani Alves returned to Barcelona and is ready to play his fourth World Cup. And, surely, he will do it at 39 years old, because he is one of the DT's trusted players,
Uncle.

Sports

