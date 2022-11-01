Qatar World Cup 2022: the oldest soccer players who will be in the Cup

19 days before the start of the World Cup in Qatarthe expectation to see the ball roll becomes increasingly uncontrollable in the hearts of soccer fans.

In the midst of the interest in predicting results and being aware of the smallest details, the age of the players present draws attention.

These are the oldest footballers fans are hoping to see at the tournament.

World Cup Veterans

Luis Fernando Suárez (left) celebrates with Keylor Navas (right) the qualification of Costa Rica to Qatar 2022. Photo: Alberto Estevez. Eph

Although only Japan has released the squad list, the plans are for these to be the oldest players in the tournament.

Daniel Alves (Brazil, 39 years old)

Pepe (Portugal, 39 years old)

​

Atiba Hutchinson (Canada, 39 years old)

​

Thiago Silva (Brazil, 38 years old)

​

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, 37 years old)

Bryan Ruiz (Costa Rica, 37 years old)

William Ochoa (Mexico, 37 years old)

Manuel Neuer (Germany, 36 years old)

