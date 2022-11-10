The Qatar World Cup It is just around the corner. There are only 10 days left for the first kick to be given in the match between the local team and Ecuador for group A, but the eyes of the world of football will not only be in each game, but also in the players who, due to their age, will have the last chance to wear your country’s jersey in a World Cup.

The list is long, full of stars, footballers who have won everything, but who are missing the main trophy, the most coveted: the World Cup.

Lionel Messi (Argentina) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) They have been for several years the benchmarks of world football, the best, a rivalry that has crossed borders, and despite their excellent track record, goals and style of play, both have the option in Qatar to shine and say goodbye to football.

Messi will live his World Cup sunset in Qatar 2022. The inexhaustible genius of the PSG striker, the scoring power of the Uruguayans Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, the luxurious assists of Angel Di María and the good football of the inexhaustible Dani Alves gave life to a generation that has its counterpart in Europe with giants like Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and the Croatian Luka modric, among others.

“They are such good players all of them, they have lasted so long at the top of the world that it seems that their era never ends,” said Gustavo Poyet, Greece coach.

But the years also pass for idols and from November 20 The Qatar event will be the battlefield for several veterans in their last great act.

Surely “other characters and other greats will emerge, but we are certainly going to lose a very good generation,” agreed the former Brazilian player Careca, partner of Diego Maradona in the Napoli champion of calcium in the 80s.

Messi, his friend and former teammate Barcelona, Suárez and Cavani, 35 years old, and Di María, a year younger, see the 2026 World Cup too far away and that is “a plus in the head. It will be noted that these players have that extra desire knowing that under normal conditions this will be their last World Cup”, Poyet asserted.

Messi, at a great level



With his magical left hand, Leo Messi He was close to equaling the feat of the late Diego Maradona in Brazil 2014, but Germany stole his illusion in the final, and in Russia 2018 the Albiceleste crashed in the round of 16 against the champion France, on an afternoon in which Mbappé shone .

In Qatar, Argentina – which will debut on November 22 against Saudi Arabia, in group C, which complete Mexico and Poland– will go for the three-time championship directed by Lionel Scaloni and led by a “more mature, much more collective” Messi, said Argentine journalist and writer Ezequiel Fernández Moores.

Poyet admits that he leaves the Cup out when it comes to measuring a great player’s career. However, the Uruguayan coach acknowledged that like many football fans he was “concerned” that Messi and Cristiano Ronaldothe two leaders of their generation, won’t win anything with their selections.

A concern that was left behind in Brazil 2021, when Argentina lifted the Copa América against the locals in the Maracana. Cristiano won with his Portugal the European Championship in 2016. “Winning the World Cup would be a plus, but Messi is going to be in history, the whole world is going to be compared to Messi in the next 30 or 40 years,” said the former Uruguayan national team player.

Fernández Moores went even further and recalled a humorous popular comment that reads: “If Messi doesn’t win a World Cup, screw the World Cups”.

Away from the level of the forward of the PSG, several of his fellow generation are immersed in doubt.

“Messi arrives in great form, the rest seem to me to be a great unknown,” Fernández Moores summed up. The doubts grow gigantic in Cavani, a Valencia player, who felt an ankle 12 days before the World Cup. Physically more complete, Suárez – historical scorer for Celeste, followed by Cavani – left room for speculation with his decision to leave Europe and join Nacional de Montevideo in the run-up to the World Cup.

Ronaldo, an illusion



At 37, the Portuguese captain will play his fifth World Cup in Qatar, the last chance for him to win the big title.

Since his first successful steps in the 2006 World Cup in Germany (semi-finals), the superstar has experienced several disappointments in the big tournament, being unable to get past the round of 16 (2010 and 2018) and even being eliminated in the first round (2014).

But the five-time Ballon d’Or winner opened his record with Portugal winning the France Euro Cup 2016, expanding it with Nations League 2019, the first two trophies in the history of the Seleçao.

Five times winner of the Champions League (one with Manchester United and five with Real Madrid), Ronaldo reigned in world football along with his eternal rival Lionel Messi, seven times Ballon d’Or. But in recent seasons he has shown his decline, both in Juventus and in the Man Utd, to which he returned in 2021 and in which he is not a starter this season.

The years go by and the Portuguese does not seem able to maintain the same energy. Very far from the irresistible dribbler of his early days, he has become a center forward with great definition, managing to become the top scorer in the Champions League (140 goals, to Messi’s 129, his first pursuer).

With more than 800 goals in official matches (117 with Portugal, team record), also surpassed the mythical Pele (767) and the old world record, the 805 of the Czech Josef Bican.

In Qatar he will have the opportunity to become the first player to score in five editions of the World Cup. But he looks further. “I want to continue in the national team in the World Cup and in the European championship (2024),” he declared in September.

Suárez, with the eye in the arc

Emboldened by winning the Uruguayan Championship with the team that formed him, the Pistolero will have to show that he is still at the elite level. The Uruguayans conquered the Copa America 2011 in Argentina, a year after achieving, along with Diego Forlanfourth place in South Africa 2010.

In Qatar, without Óscar Tabárez on the bench, replaced by Diego Alonso, they seek to surprise by renewing their midfielders Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) and Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), and striker Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) to its main exponents.

Suárez is a successful player and in Qatar he wants to go as far as possible. The lethal striker is 35 years old, but he warns that this will not prevent him from shining in the World Cup.

Lewandowski, to break the nets

Robert Lewandowski has been recognized as one of the best scorers in the world and he shows it these days at Barcelona. Leader in Poland, the striker arrives at the World Cup at the age of 34.

Karim Benzema He was out of the France team, but now he is one of the mainstays. He arrives in Qatar with the Ballon d’Or 2022 in his trophy case and at 34 years old he wants to take his country to repeat what was done in 2018.

Modric is 37 years old and four years ago he reached the final with Croatia, the one he lost to France, but this time his dream is to win the trophy. He is 37 years old.

the selector Zlatko Dalić unveiled the list of 26 players in which he stands out,

again, the talent of its midfielders with Modric, interista Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic, from Chelsea.

Müller is the great reference of the German team and is the fifth most important scorer in the World Cup with 10 goals in that team. He was already a world champion and arrives in Qatar at the age of 33 for yet another title.

Spain has in Sergio Busquets to one of their key players. He will play the fourth soccer world cup and at 34 years of age it seems to be the last of him. He participated in the 2010 title and this time he wants to play in a final again.

Precisely since 2010, Manuel Neuer He is the goalkeeper of Germany, he won the title in 2014 and this time in Qatar the confident goalkeeper arrives at 36 years old.

Daniel Alves He is 39 years old and will be the oldest Brazilian to participate in a World Cup. He will break the record for Djalma Santostwo-time world champion in 1958 and 1962, who at the age of 37 was in the 1966 World Cup, where he played in the 3-1 defeat against Hungary.

“Today is victory day and for that I am very happy. This news fills me with pride and satisfaction. Four years ago we were in the same situation and it turned out that I was out with a serious injury. The tears that were of sadness that day are now of joy”, Alves said when Tite’s call was made known.

Alves will play his third World Cup, has played 125 games, has scored eight goals with the Brazil shirt and closes this list of great footballers who will say goodbye to the World Cup in Qatar.

