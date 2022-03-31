Through the playoffs, with a Cristiano already diminished, without taking advantage of the emerging talent, but Portugal is back in the World Cup. The qualification against the surprising Macedonia in the playoff in which everyone was waiting for Italy gave the Portuguese the ticket to Qatar. It was a tough process, with some disagreements with the coach, Fernando Santos, and with the loss to Serbia at the end of the group stage as a tough experience. In the end, luckily, the course was straightened out in the playoffs.

Star: Cristiano Ronaldo. An absolute legend, he is ready to play his fifth World Cup. Perhaps he has lowered performance compared to his career, but he continues to have the voracity of wanting to go for the goal at all times.

Coach: Fernando Santos. He won Euro 2016 and that already gives him a credit that seemed endless, although the poor qualifying streak for Qatar could hurt him. Defensive, inconspicuous, he has more talent than he takes advantage of when push comes to shove.