At the request of the president of the Polish Football Federation at the head of Cezary Kuleszain the selected one getting ready to go to the Qatar World Cup 2022 a drastic decision was made not to continue relying on the work of Dominik G, alias Grucha.

It is noted that this person was in charge of the security department of the national team and had adapted well in the job lately as the bodyguard of Robert Lewandowski, Arkadiusz Milik, Piotr Zielinski and the other summoned that will play the World Cup.

Wise choice

He received the trust of Cezary Kulesza, but, without knowing it, they put the entire staff at risk, as he was a well-known Polish neo-Nazi militant accused of belonging to a criminal gang. A man accused of spreading Nazism in the country.

Of course, they reacted at the right time from the Polish Federation, because in Qatar the situation could have been worse for the safety of the players in the squad.

“Due to media reports regarding Dominik G., it has been decided to remove him from all activities related to the national team,” the team said in a statement.

Poland manager Michniewiczaccepted Cezary Kulesza’s proposal and put Dominik G as the one indicated for the safety of the players, without knowing what was really happening.

“He fulfilled his role in a fantastic way,” said the coach, who described him as a professional, but “he will not accompany the players as a security department during the month in Qatar,” he said.



