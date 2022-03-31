The last day of World Cup qualifying, the one held in the CONCACAF zone, left Mexico and USA as last classified for the World Cup and sent Costa Rica to the playoffs. The Mexicans beat El Salvador 2-0 and the Americans lost by the same result against Costa Rica, although they enter the World Cup directly on goal difference.

The bad news was for Canada, which, even though it had already qualified, lost in Panama and fell to Pot 4 of the draw in favor of Tunisia, which will go to Pot 3. With this group sentenced, 29 of the 32 teams that will play the World Cup are already known. Only the three that will come out of the continental play-offs that are played in June remain to be known. Facing the draw on Friday, everything is already completely defined.

This is how the drums remain

Pot 1: Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal.

Pot 2: Mexico, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, the USA, Switzerland, Uruguay and Croatia.

Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea and Tunisia.

Pot 4: Canada, Cameroon, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, winner of the Play-off between Peru and Australia or United Arab Emirates, winner of the Play-off between New Zealand and Costa Rica, and winner of the Play-off between Wales and Ukraine or Scotland.

When is the draw?

The draw for the groups for the World Cup in Qatar will be this Friday, April 1 at 6:00 p.m. (Spanish local time). The 32 teams will be divided into four pots. From there, they will be drawn into eight groups of four teams each. Qatar, being the hosts, is already assigned in Group A.

The Doha Congress and Exhibition Center will host this ceremony. The draw can be followed live through RTVE. In addition, the official FIFA channel will also stream it. At AS.com you can follow all the information on the World Cup in Qatar.

In addition to Qatar, whose presence is guaranteed as the host of the World Cup, there were 205 teams that began the qualifying phase to achieve one of the 31 places available.

Each confederation is assigned a number of quotas by FIFA. AFC (Asia and Australia) is 4.5, CAF (Africa) is 5, CONCACAF (Central and North America is 3.5, CONMEBOL (South America) is 4.5, OFC (Oceania) is 0.5 and UEFA (Europe) has 13. These are the qualifiers so far:



AFC: Iran, South Korea, Japan and Saudi Arabia

On the last day, the United Arab Emirates beat South Korea 1-0 thanks to a goal from 19-year-old Suhail. A very important goal to continue with options to go to Qatar, since allowed them to be third in Group A and face Australia, third in Group B, in the Asian playoffs. The winner of this final will play another with Peruthe 5th ranked CONMEBOL.

CAF: Ghana, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia and Cameroon

Ghana was the first to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, after drawing 1-1 in Nigeria. Senegal and Egypt played another place from the penalty spot. The locals prevailed 1-0 and 1-0 in two matches. In the duel ‘red’ Boulaye Dia sneaked in, author of the only goal of the second leg. Salah failed in the shootout and Mané He transformed the fifth and decisive. Senegal will be at the World Cup.



Morocco, aspiring powerhouse of the continent, swept Congo by four goals to one. Tunisia, meanwhile, managed to firmly close their goal, to the point of not receiving a single shot on goal. Cameroonfinally overthrew Algeria in extra time, despite being lower throughout the 120 minutes.

CONCACAF: Canada, USA and Mexico

The only mathematically qualified selection before the last date was Canada, which entered a World Cup for the first time in 36 years by beating Jamaica 4-0 last Sunday. The other two direct positions were obtained by United States and Mexico Coast. Rica will go to the playoff.

CONMEBOL: Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay

In Southamerica the four places were decided which are all direct. Peru was fifthafter his victory against Paraguay (2-0) and will play the playoff against Australia or United Arab Emirates. Colombia and Chile were left out of the next World.

OFC: New Zealand, to the playoffs

This small confederation, which does not even have a direct place for the World Cup, finished its play-off phase on Wednesday. New Zealand imposed logic and swept the Solomon Islands by zero goals to five. Chris Wood did not fail in his appointment with the goal. Now they await a rival, the fourth in CONCACAF.

UEFA: Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Croatia, England, Germany, Portugal and Poland

Europe already has most of its squares decided. Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal did not fail in their appointment against North Macedonia. Precisely a pass from the United player to Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring. Bruno himself sentenced in the second half, although his team did not suffer at any time.

Lewandowski led Poland to the World Cup. As soon as the second half started, he scored from eleven meters. As Sweden tried with Elanga and Isak, Zielinski delivered the knockout blow. Later Ibrahimovic entered, in what could be his last game as an international.



It should be noted that due to the war between Ukraine and Russia, the Russian team has been expelled from the qualification process. For its part, Ukraine have not yet been able to play their semi-final against Scotland and therefore their play-off (the winner faces Wales) still has no date. It will be, in principle, in the June break.

The complete list of classifieds



Host :Qatar.

:Qatar. AFC (Asia and Australia) : Iran, South Korea, Japan and Saudi Arabia.

: Iran, South Korea, Japan and Saudi Arabia. CAF (Africa) : Ghana, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia and Cameroon.

: Ghana, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia and Cameroon. CONCACAF (Central America and North America) : Canada, Mexico and USA.

: Canada, Mexico and USA. CONMEBOL (South America) : Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay.

: Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay. OFC (Oceania) : In play-off phase (New Zealand, qualified).

: In play-off phase (New Zealand, qualified). UEFA (Europe): Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Croatia, England, Germany, Poland and Portugal.

pending playoffs

In addition to the aforementioned European playoff between Wales and Ukraine or Scotland postponed due to the war, there are two play-offs expected to be played in June.

These intercontinental playoffs face Peru, 5th in CONMEBOL, vs Australia or United Arab Emirates and 4th in CONCACAF vs Solomon Islands or New Zealand.