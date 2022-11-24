Korea seizes the ball

The initiative, in any case, is held by Korea. Uruguay, in a low block, waits in their field to try to come out on the counter. At the moment it doesn’t bother Korea, comfortable with the ball between their feet. And they try to lean on Son, the most unbalancing player. But right off the bat they are clear that to overcome the Uruguayan pressure lines they will have to put as much quality as skill, as well as intensity.