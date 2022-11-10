Friday, November 11, 2022
Qatar World Cup 2022 LIVE: the official announcements of the teams

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 10, 2022
in Sports
World Cup Qatar 2022, official ball

Official ball of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Official ball of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The contest starts on November 20.

Those selected who will compete from next November 20 in Qatar World Cup they announce their official lists for the competition.

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton.
Defenses: Danilo, Daniel Alves, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Éder Militão, Bremer.
Midfielders: Casemiro, Fred, Fabinho, Bruno Guimarães, Lucas Paquetá, Everton Ribeiro.
Attackers: Neymar, Raphinha, Antony, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr., Gabriel Jesús, Martinelli, Pedro and Rodrygo.

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Esteban Alvarado and Patrick Sequeira

Defense: Francisco Calvo, Juan Pablo Vargas, Keysher Fuller, Kendall Waston, Daniel Chacón, Carlos Martínez, Bryan Oviedo and Ronald Matarrita.

Flyers: Yeltsin Tejeda, Celso Borges, Youstin Salas, Roan Wilson, Gerson Torres, Douglas López, Jewisson Bennette, Álvaro Zamora, Anthony Hernández, Brandon Aguilera and Bryan Ruiz.

Forwards: Joel Campbell, Anthony Contreras and Johan Venegas.

Goalkeepers: Matt Ryan, Andrew Redmayne, Danny Vukovic.

Defensemen: Milos Degenek, Aziz Behich, Joel King, Nathaniel Atkinson, Kye Rowles, Fran Karacic, HarrySouttar, Bailey Wright, and Thomas Deng.

Mids: Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Ajdin Hrustic, Keanu Baccus, Cameron Devlin, and Riley McGree.

Forwards: Awer Mabil, Mathew Leckie, Martin Boyle, Jamie Maclaren, Jason Cummings, Garang Kuol, Mitchell Duke, and Craig Goodwin.

Archers: Shuichi Gonda, Eiji Kawashima and Daniel Schmidt.

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo, Maya Yoshida, Hiroki Sakai, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Yuta Nakayama, Miki Yamane, Shogo Taniguchi, Ko Itakura, and Hiroki Ito.

Midfielders: Goku Shibasaki, Wataru Endo, Takumi Minamino, Junya Ito, Ritsu Doan, Daichi Kamada, Takefusa Kubo, Hidemasa Morita, Ao Tanaka, Kaoru Mitoma, and Yuki Soma.

Forwards: Takuma Asano, Ayase Ueda and Daizen Maeda.

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel and Oliver Christensen.

Defenders: Simon Kjær, Joakim Mæhle, Rasmus Nissen, Daniel Wass, Jens Stryger Larsen, Andreas Christensen, Joachim Andersen and Victor Nelsson.

Midfielders: Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Pierre Emile Højbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Andreas Skov Olsen and Jesper Lindstrøm.

Forwards: Kasper Dolberg, Martin Braithwaite, Andreas Cornelius and Jonas Wind.

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Ivica Ivusic and Ivo Grbic.

Defenses: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barisic, Josip Juranovic, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanisic, Martin Erlic and Josip Sutalo.

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Jristijan Jakic and Luka Sucic.

Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic, Ante Budimir and Marko Livaja.

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennesey, Danny Ward and Adam Davies.

Defensemen: Ben Davies, Ben Cabango, Tom Lockyer, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Etham Ampadou, Chris Gunter, Neco Williams and Connor Roberts.

Midfielders: Joe Allen, Matt Smith, Dylan Levitt, Joe Morrell, Aaron Ramsey, Rubin Colwill, and Brennan Johnson.

Forwards: Sorba Thomas, Harry Wilson, Jonny Williams, Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Mark Harris and Daniel James.

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Philipp Kohn, Jonas Omlin and Yann Sommer.

Defenses: Manuel Akanji, Eray Cömert, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodríguez, Fabian Schär and Silvan Widmer.

Midfielders: Michel Aebischer, Christian Fassnacht, Edimilson Fernandes, Fabian Frei, Remo Freuler, Ardon Jashari, Fabian Rieder, Djibril Sow, Granit Xhaka and Denis Zakaria.

Forwards: Breel Embolo, Noah Okafor, Hans Seferovic, Xerdan Shaqiri, Renato Steffen, and Rubén Vargas.

Archers: Lloris, Mandanda and Areola.

Defenses: Pavard, Saliba, L. Hernandez, T. Hernandez, Konate, Varane, Kounde, Upamecano and Kimpembe.

Midfielders: Veretout, Guendouzi, Fofana, Rabiot, Tchouameni and Camavinga.

Forwards: Giroud, Benzema, Griezmann, Mbappe, Dembele, Nkunku and Coman.

