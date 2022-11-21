The technical director of the Mexican National Team, Gerardo Martino, confessed just one day after his debut in the Qatar 2022 World Cup that a victory is of vital importance to start his participation in a good way.

“Tomorrow’s match is of vital importance for what can happen in the future of the group,” said the Argentine strategist at a press conference prior to the match against Poland.

Martino made it clear that they have studied the Polish team very well for this game and hope that the tactics they have prepared will bear fruit in order to stop them on matchday one of the world Cup.

“We always seek to play in the same way, propose the match. The first match sets the course for a team in the World Cup; due to the characteristics of the group, against Poland it is even more decisive. The style of Poland It’s one and on that we prepare the match”.

The Argentine strategist does not relax and knows that Poland has players very capable to put them in trouble.

“Poland have versatile players; they always wait and then go into space. The style we saw in Sweden could be repeated tomorrow. We must find out what Poland’s arguments are to neutralize them without separating from the game idea we have, we must know the risks we may have.