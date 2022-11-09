Portugal has the eternal hunger of Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2022 World Cup to justify his status as favorite in a very open group G, completed by Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea, which is holding its breath due to the state of health of its star Son Heung-min.

‘CR7’ wants the feat

No one doubts the excessive motivation of ‘CR7’, deprived this season of the Champions League spotlight and relegated to the bench at Manchester United, but does the five-time Ballon d’Or still have the ability to decide games at 37 years old, as it has been doing regularly for the last two decades? If he scores in Qatar, he will become the first to do so in five different World Cups (from 2006 to 2022)surpassing Pelé, Miroslav Klose and Uwe Seeler (scorer in four editions).

But in the image of his star,

Portugal (number 9 in the FIFA ranking) seems to be on the decline since its European title in 2016. Coach Fernando Santos, 68, is not short of young talent (Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes, Nuno Mendes, Renato Sanches), but it is difficult for him to renew the game of a team built around Ronaldo.

In order to qualify, Portugal had to suffer and earn a spot in the play-offs, after being overtaken by Serbia in their qualifying group.

His main rival in group H seems to be Uruguay (number 14 in the world), who was already the executioner of the Portuguese in the round of 16 of Russia-2018. However, Uruguay also seems far from its best version, with a very old striker (Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani are 35 years old) and that also suffered to get through, although it is the only world champion team present in group H to be completed by Ghana and South Korea.

La Celeste will thus be reunited with the ‘Black Stars’, whom they already eliminated in the quarterfinals of South Africa-2010 after a match with an electric ending, which was decided on penalties (4-2; 1-1 after extra time) at favor of the South Americans after the Africans missed a penalty in the last breath of extra time, due to clear hands by Suárez that prevented the Ghanaian goal.

South Korea (28th in the world) hopes to have Tottenham striker Son Heung-min, who suffered a fractured face last week. The fast striker is considered the “talisman” of an Asian team that also stands out for his solid defense, led by Kim Min-jae, who shines at Napoli this season.

