France coach Didier Deschamps unveiled the 25-player squad for the World Cup in Qatar on November 10, which includes Kimpembe, Varane and Giroud. AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan was not included.

The composition of the French team that will go to the World Cup in Qatar was finally known. The French coach, Didier Deschamps, called a group of 25 players for the football event on Wednesday, November 9, before sending the final list to FIFA on November 14.

The French coach, who has been sidelined for the past two years, has called up several injured players, including Raphael Varane, for the 2022 World Cup, and has taken on the long-awaited co-habitation of Olivier Giroud and Karim Benzema.

It was no great surprise that Deschamps refused, at this point, to release any of his players, with the exception of No. 2 goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who suffered a calf injury and was replaced by 37-year-old Steve Mandanda. and Alphonse Areola.

Around captain Hugo Lloris and the formidable attacking trident made up of Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappé and Karim Benzema, all the other injured players joined the squad, from vice-captain Varane (thigh) to Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles tendon), passing through defender Jules Koundé (thigh).

Will they recover in time? The defensive sector is worrying, with the risk of a relapse or lack of rhythm for the group stage, as in the 2002 World Cup with Zinedine Zidane, or in the 2008 European Championship with Patrick Vieira, two bad memories.

Faced with the uncertainty, Deschamps decided to slightly expand his roster to 25 players instead of 23 or 24.

Goalkeepers (3)

Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Rennes).

Defenders (9)

Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich), Theo Hernández (AC Milan), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris SG), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Koundé (FC Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Arsenal), Raphaël Varane ( Manchester United), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders (6)

Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Mattéo Guendouzi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus Turin), Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid), Jordan Veretout (Marseille)

Forwards (7)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembélé (FC Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid), Kylian Mbappé (Paris SG), Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig)

This article was adapted from its French original