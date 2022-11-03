The application rappithrough its Turbo service, made an update in its individual and visible delivery of the album sheets paninimanaging to sell more than 3.3 million sheets.

“The sheet that is missing in the albums of Colombian families can be purchased through Turbothus avoiding having to leave home to concentration and exchange centers for monkeys,” the platform explains in a statement.

Read also: (Lionel Messi: the unprecedented harangue to lead Argentina to win the Copa América)

Meanwhile, Diana Álvarez, manager of Turbo at Rappi Colombia, indicates: “The cities most fond of this hobby are Bogotá with more than 2.1 million units, Medellín with about 650,000, Barranquilla with 230,000 and Cali, with about 200,000 units. of sheets sold”.

At the national level, the digital platform has been marketed about 3,000 albums. Bogotá is the first city in sales, with more than 2 thousand albums sold, followed by Medellín, Barranquilla and Cali.

Read also: (World Cup in Qatar already has a champion for ‘The Simpsons’: will they be right again?)

In addition, Rappi took on the task of identifying the best-selling prints and found that, of the 10 most requested, Neymar Jr. and Cristiano Ronaldo are in first and second place with more than 12% of that grand total, followed by Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé with around 11% each, and at number five is the Shield of Brazil with around 9% of the 10 most requested by fans.

TRENDS