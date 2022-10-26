(Reuters) – Qatar, host of the World Cup, has scrapped a requirement that visitors test negative for Covid-19 before leaving for the Gulf Arab state, its health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Previously, Qatar had said that fans at the World Cup would need to present proof of a negative Covid-19 test, regardless of their vaccination status, before departing by air or across the border.

Qatar expects an unprecedented 1.2 million visitors during the tournament period, from 20 November to 18 December.

Qatari residents are no longer required to be tested for Covid-19 within 24 hours of returning to the country from abroad.

The Health Ministry also dropped a requirement that adults show their Covid-19 status on a government-run contact tracing app called Ehteraz before entering stadiums or other establishments such as shops and restaurants.

Visitors and residents are still required to show the app before entering a health facility, the statement said.

Qatar is easing restrictions because “the number of Covid-19 cases (continues) to fall worldwide and in Qatar, and because of the continued roll-out of Qatar’s National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme,” the statement said. .

Last week, Qatar relaxed its mask-wearing rules and now requires masks only for people visiting health facilities.

Qatar, which has a population of nearly 3 million, has reported more than 440,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 692 deaths from the virus, according to data from the Ministry of Public Health.

