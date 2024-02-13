Qatar with “full marks”

Qatar has succeeded, as usual, in organizing international football events, starting from the 2022 World Cup, to the 2023 Asian Nations Cup, and passing through many international sporting events in various sports, until it has become a distinguished mark in organizing events for various international and continental organizations, and as soon as Qatar comes forward to host one of them, However, it finds the whole world standing on its side because it is convinced of its success due to the experience it has gained in this field, and its administrative cadres are able to take it to the platforms of success with the testimony of the world and the international federations organizing it.

Yesterday, its administrative staff achieved success in organizing the 18th Asian Nations Cup, with the participation of 24 teams, and its team achieved the title for the second time in a row, to lead the Asian football scene, and its stars wrote a football epic, adding to its football history an achievement that is equal to its successful organization par excellence, and for its stars to enter football history. One of its widest doors to combine the success of the organization with the coronation, after the closing match witnessed the presence of more than 80,000 spectators in the final match with the Jordanian Nashama team, which achieved runner-up in the championship for the first time.

The success achieved by the Qatari team is not the result of a coincidence, but rather the result of a long journey of success in the various tournaments it has played since the last edition of the tournament, preparation and participation in the World Cup, and the preparations that preceded it for the tournament, the stars of which were a football epic, and they were crowned with the Asian Nations Cup, setting records in the tournament. All its stages. Congratulations to Qatar and its leadership in various locations for this achievement achieved by its team by winning the Asian Nations Cup.

The football scenes that we experienced in Qatar, during the tournament, were distinguished and joyful in its stadiums, during the competitions, and in the corridors of its markets and streets, and what we witnessed in Souq Waqif, after every match of the participating teams, especially the Arab and some Asian teams, is an extension of the success that we witnessed on the field and in the stands, Whoever had the opportunity to attend there will feel this, and will not find it in the next editions of the tournament. Everyone who lives on the land of Qatar, and who has the opportunity to attend the tournament, will feel this, and whoever attended it for the first time hopes to attend the next editions, especially if they are held on its land.

Thank you, Qatar, for the meticulous organization, the warm reception, and the hospitality. Congratulations to the Qatari Federation for the victory of its team, the organizing committee for the success of the tournament, and to the hospitable people of Qatar for providing to the visitors of the tournament something that they were not familiar with in all the tournaments they attended, because it achieved and achieved the full mark.