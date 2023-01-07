Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Qatar national team achieved its first victory in the “Gulf 25”, after defeating its Kuwaiti counterpart 2-0, in the match that took place at the Olympic Port Stadium, in the first round of the second group, and the goals were scored by Amr Siraj and Ahmed Alaa.

Qatar occupies the top of the group with 3 points, with a goal difference from Bahrain, while our national team and Kuwait come in the third and fourth places without a balance, and the “White” meets the Kuwaiti “Blue” in the second round, and Qatar with Bahrain next Tuesday at the same stadium.

The confrontation was equal from the two teams, and randomness appeared in the game, but Qatar began to control the course of the game, and launched attacks on the Al-Azraq goal, and Suleiman Abdul Ghafour, the Kuwaiti goalkeeper, stood in front of many balls.

Amr Siraj succeeded in scoring the first goal for Qatar in the 23rd minute, and control resulted in the second goal through Ahmed Alaa from a penalty kick in the 38th minute. In addition to the failure of the two fronts, in addition to the failure to enter the opponent’s penalty area, the first half ended with Al Annabi advancing with two goals.

The Kuwaiti players tried to return to the match, and the front line raced in wasting easy opportunities, especially Faisal Zayed and Eid Al-Rashidi, whose shots caused danger to the goal of goalkeeper Meshaal Barshim, and control did not succeed in translating opportunities into goals, and “Al-Azraq” deserves the title of champion of missed opportunities. The match ended with Qatar winning by two goals.