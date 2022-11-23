The Qatar and Senegal teams have lost in their respective debuts in this edition of the World Cup held in Qatar and occupy the last two places in group A with two goals against and none for. Both teams will try to take flight since one more defeat could mean the final goodbye to the World Cup when they still have one last day ahead of them.
Qatar
Bad image of the hosts in their debut against Ecuador, who were defeated by two goals to nil in what was the opening match of the World Cup and became the first host team to lose in the opening match. They will try to make things as difficult as possible for the Senegalese, although it has already been seen that their level is far from that of other teams.
Senegal
They were also beaten 2-0 by the Netherlands, but it made things difficult for the Dutch. They have a lot to offer and they almost certainly won’t spare their opponent’s life in this match. Even without Sadio Mané, the defending African champions are a team with potential that should not be ruled out for the round of 16.
City: Al Thumama, Qatar.
Stadium: Al Thumama Stadium
Schedule: Friday, November 25. 2:00 p.m. Spain. 07:00 Mexico. 10:00 a.m. Argentina. 4:00 p.m. Qatar.
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
TV channels: On Movistar TV and RTVE
Live streaming: World Goal and RTVE.es
TV channels: On TyC Sport and on Direct TV.
Live streaming: not available
TV channels: Sky HD, Fox Sports and Telemundo
Live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
TV channels: On Fox Sports, Telemundo, Peacock
Live streaming: Telemundo Sports Live
TV channels: On Direct TV Sports.
Live streaming: not available
Injury news in Qatar
The Qatari team arrives with its full squad for this match.
Injury news in Senegal
The African team suffered an injury against the Netherlands to two players who will not be able to play against Qatar in the second match of Group A: Diallo and Kouyaté
Qatar 0 – 2 Senegal
