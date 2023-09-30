We return to Losail

After its debut in 2021, F1 returns to Qatar on the Losail circuit. Two years ago Lewis Hamilton won ahead of Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso at the end of a weekend characterized by the Dutchman’s mistake in Qualifying, when at the end of Q3 he did not slow down despite a double yellow flag and was penalized on the starting grid.

Verstappen recovered to second place, but Hamilton’s victory was never in question, fueling the world championship comeback of the seven-time world champion. 24 months later the Red Bull driver shows up in Qatar from undisputed ruler of F1 and in Losail he has the first opportunity to secure his third consecutive world title. The characteristics of the Qatari track should enhance the RB19 and it will be interesting to evaluate what the balance of power will be behind the Milton Keynes team.

Charles Leclerc underlined that if McLaren were to confirm itself as second force in Qatar too then the alarm would be raised in Maranello. There Ferrari is engaged in the comeback on Mercedes for second place in the Constructors’ standings and is experiencing a positive moment that started from the home weekend in Monza. Furthermore, in Losail, for the fourth time in 2023, the Sprint format will be staged with Qualifying brought forward to Friday after just one free practice session, while on Saturday there will be space for the Sprint Shootout to define the starting grid for the Sprint.

The event will be broadcast in direct on Sky Sports and streaming on NOWwhile on TV8 will be transmitted in deferred Qualifying, Sprint Shootout, Sprint and Race. On FormulaPassion.it As always you will find the live written of all the sessions. Below are the details of the television programming, the TV times of the F1 Qatar GP, the characteristics of the Losail circuit and the championship standings.

GP Qatar 2023, program and TV times

Friday 6 October

3.30pm-4.30pm Free practice

7.00pm-8.00pm Qualifying (delayed on TV8 at 10.00pm)

Saturday 7 October

3.00pm-3.44pm Sprint Shootout (delayed on TV8 at 7.30pm)

7.30pm-8.30pm Sprint (delayed on TV8 at 9.30pm)

Sunday 8 October

7.00pm Race (delayed on TV8 at 10.00pm)

The characteristics of the Losail circuit

Length: 5419 meters

Curves: 16 (10 right and 6 left)

DRS zones: one

Race distance: 57 laps equal to 308,826 km

The situation in the world rankings

Max Verstappen arrives in Qatar with the world championship match point. The Dutch driver, who boasts a 177 point lead over Sergio Perez, will only need a sixth place in Saturday’s Sprint to become world champion for the third time in a row. Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, has 33 points to recover from Checo in the fight for second place. In the Constructors’ standings, Ferrari has only 20 points to recover from Mercedes to take second place behind Red Bull who have already celebrated the title in Suzuka in Japan.