A temporary truce was agreed upon with Qatari, Egyptian and American mediation, and it entered into force on Friday. It stipulated a 4-day truce during which 50 hostages held by Hamas would be released in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Since Friday, 39 hostages have been released under the agreement, in addition to 24 hostages from outside the agreement, most of whom are Thais working in Israel, in addition to 117 Palestinian detainees.

The head of the Egyptian State Information Service, Diaa Rashwan, said on Monday that extending the truce for two days would include the release of 20 Israeli hostages and 60 Palestinian detainees.

Israeli Army Radio, citing the Prime Minister’s Office, reported that the government had received a list of the names of hostages held by the Hamas movement in Gaza, and they are expected to be released on Tuesday under an extended truce agreement with the movement.