Eva Kaili and the “mystery” of the vote on Qatar and Kuwait





The investigation into corruption by Qatar against European politicians is causing a real earthquake in the European group of Socialists & Democrats, which also includes the Democratic Party. To the serious allegations against Antonio Panzeri and her family members were shocked by the bags of money found in the Greek woman’s house Eva KailiVice-President of the European Parliament, who had a daughter from the Italian Francesco GiorgiPanzeri’s former parliamentary assistant, also arrested.

Qatar, Moretti: “Il Fatto Quotidiano sues”

“Pd MEP Alessandra Moretti denies what is reported in an article in the Fatto Quotidiano regarding alleged votes “in the Kaili block”, an expression whose meaning is not understood, and warns the newspaper and any other means of communication from approaching her name to every inference on the affair of the investigation into alleged cases of corruption from Qatar to the European Parliament. The MEP has given a mandate to her lawyers to proceed in civil proceedings against the Fatto Quotidiano for the highly defamatory article against her and against the other media outlets that re-launch and will re-launch similar false and unfounded news.It should be noted that with regard to the resolution against Qatar Moretti has always voted in line with his own political group, the S&D, in some cases voting in favor of some amendments presented by the left, which are very harsh on Qatar”, so in a note the press office of the Pd MEP Ale ssandra Moretti.







Their arrest represents a real earthquake, because it is one thing to talk about accusations against former MEPs (like Panzeri, in fact), but the involvement of those currently in office in Brussels would be much heavier. Right from the plot between MEPs and their assistants (each deputy has about ten) misunderstandings and rumors are arising that disturb continental politics. Giorgi’s arrest forced Andrew Cozzolino, Pd MEP in office, to clarify that the story has nothing to do with him, who currently uses the services of Giorgi as an assistant. In particular, explains Cozzolino, the choice would have fallen on him as an expert in relations with the Maghreb countries. Giorgi, as far as it turns out, will therefore be able to answer for the events concerning Panzeri and possibly his partner Kaili, while Cozzolino is unrelated to the story.

The situation is very similar Alessandra Moretti (interviewed on this point by Affaritaliani.it), following rumors of the seizure of one of her parliamentary assistants’ mobile phone and office: also in this case, the person in question is monitored as former collaborator of Panzeri and therefore, according to the investigators, potentially aware of useful information.

Moretti’s name also emerged in the story concerning the disputed one participation of Eva Kaili in the “LIBE” commission, the one that deals with civil liberties, justice and internal affairs in Brussels. Although not a full member of the working group, the former Greek journalist participated in the work and he also voted on the resolution concerning visas for citizens of Kuwait and Qatar, a rather suspicious circumstance, also given the accusations against him. Colleagues of the S&D group themselves would have condemned the matter, noticed and put on paper by the secretariat of the commission.

As can be seen from the minutes of the meeting, too Alessandra Moretti he took part in the commission, but, as verified at the top of the S&D group, his presence had been requested to replace a colleague, the usual practice in every elected assembly, and his behavior “followed the line of the group”. It must therefore be reiterated that there is not nothing abnormal in the behavior of the MEP from Vicenza, while on the contrary, Kaili’s conduct is described as “absurd” and “certainly to be clarified, because there is a lot of talk about it”, a real yellow in the yellow, on which certainly also the Belgian investigators will want to shed light.

His colleague Pierfrancesco Majorino, who is at the forefront of investigations into foreign interference in Europe, says: “I am following with dismay what is emerging from the investigation which involves political exponents and representatives of the European Parliament. I totally find myself in the very firm line adopted by the Democratic Party”. The candidate for the President of the Lombardy Region underlines that “the fight against corruption, always and in any case, without ifs and buts, it is part of our DNA. And our behaviors must be absolutely consequential. Just as there must be no shadows on the need to fight for full respect for human rights. All forms of foreign interference and interference in the European Union, implicit or explicit, must be opposed. For this reason, I also hope that the judicial authority will continue on its path effectively”.

House of Congressman Tarabella searched

The Belgian police searched the home of the Belgian socialist MEP last night Marc Tarabella, as part of the investigation by the federal prosecutor in Brussels into the so-called Qatargate. The newspapers report it Le Soir and Knack, according to which Tarabella was present at the search, which took place under the supervision of the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola. Investigators took away some computer equipment.

Subscribe to the newsletter

