Qatar | The Basketball World Cup in Qatar is confusing – the tournament doesn’t even meet the sport’s own criteria

According to the chairman of the Finnish Basketball Association, Timo Elo, prestigious competitions should not be awarded to countries where human rights are not respected.

International The basketball association Fiba surprised the sports community on Friday by announcing that the 2027 men’s World Cup will be held in Qatar.

According to Fiba’s announcement, Doha was the only applicant, so there was no need to vote for the host.

In its press release, Fiba praised the experience of the Qataris as organizers of prestigious competitions and praised how easy it is for fans to get there, as there are good air connections to Doha from all over the world.

Fiba didn’t say a word about the Arab country’s human rights situation, and the matter apparently doesn’t bother the basketball decision-makers.

President of the Finnish Basketball Association Timo Elo instead, also ponders the ethical aspect and was surprised by Fiba’s decision.

“We are not terribly happy about the information. Another country would certainly have been a better option,” says Elo.

from Joensuu has led the Basketball Association since 2019 and has followed the activities of international sports organizations in recent years.

“In connection with the FIFA World Cup, the problems related to Qatar came to the fore, and they have not gone away.”

Qatar stated in its application that there is no need to build new venues for the basketball games.

“The facilities exist, and they are no longer built like slave labor, but that does not eliminate the basic problem that there are big human rights problems in the country,” says Elo.

In his opinion, the sports community should also take into account ethical issues in its decision-making.

“And avoid places where there are big problems with respect for human rights, for example.”

Antti Zitting has been sitting on the boards of the International Basketball Federation and the European Continental Federation for almost four years.

Fiban there was only one application at the end. According to media reports, at least Australia, Israel and Romania were involved in the application process, but Fiba did not say which other countries or cities applied for the Games.

“I know that there have been about ten people interested, but they have dropped out along the way. For one reason or another, they were no longer on the final straight,” says Elo.

Fiba said that Doha was the first applicant who met the required criteria.

Apparently, the Qataris offered much more when the matter was locked when the first “perfect” applicant appeared.

In Elo’s opinion, there is an unnecessarily heavy fog around the issue.

“According to the information, Qatar was the only applicant and probably the only one that met the criteria. What are those criteria and how have they been evaluated?”

Finland ex-president of the basketball association Antti Zitting is a member of the Fiba board and was making a decision.

Despite his high position, even he did not know which countries or cities were involved in the application process.

In an interview with MTV.

“I don’t even know which countries have expressed their interest in these games when the application process started. There is its own evaluation committee that goes through all the countries that are willing,” said Zitting.

Isn’t it strange that a Fiba board member is not clear about such an important matter, Timo Elo?

“You have to agree, and it’s not just about basketball. Decision-making related to sports should be made more transparent in all respects.”

Elo needs more information about the stages of the application process.

“It would be nice to know why applicant countries have dropped out along the way.”

Fiba praised Doha’s performance places as excellent, which seems a bit strange based on the information provided by the Qataris in their search.

The matches are played in rather cramped conditions. The main arena in Lusail attracts more than 16,000 spectators, but the capacity of the other three halls is only 8,000.

“That’s strange. When we have applied for the European Championships, the hall requirements have been bigger and more than 10,000 spectator seats,” says Elo.

In addition to the conditions, Elo is worried about the fact that Fiba gave the World Championships for the third time in a row on the Asian continent.

The 2019 World Cup tournament was played in China and this year the games will be played in three Asian countries (Japan, Philippines and Indonesia).

“The recent decision shows where the focus of Fiba’s growth strategy is and where the money moves,” says Elo.

He knows that many countries in Asia are ready to invest in the sport.

“And in Fiba’s decision-making, money unfortunately comes before other values.”

The World Handball Championships were held in Qatar in 2015. There was enough space in the auditorium then.

Football The World Cup was unexpectedly awarded to Qatar in 2010. A few years later it was revealed that Qatar had bribed members of the Fifa board to get the games.

Do you believe that the same has been done now?

“I’m not going to speculate, but everything in the world is possible and there are big financial questions here, also in relation to Fiba,” says Elo.

He reminds us that nowadays a large part of top basketball’s sponsors come from Asia.

“There were already a lot of Asian sponsors at the 2014 World Cup in Bilbao, and since then their number has increased.”

Elo follows international sports politics and has read about numerous cases of corruption. Even in basketball, large sums are moved.

“It’s clear that money plays a big role in decision-making. However, I don’t believe or claim that money moves into anyone’s pockets. Let’s hope that’s not the case either.”

Zitting announced in an interview with MTV that he will not continue on the board of Fiba, nor on the board of the European continental federation (Fiba Europe).

The Finn has been involved for one season, i.e. four years.

“Antti has done his job. Now others can start doing it,” 67-year-old Zitting said.

Zitting would have wanted to continue at least on the board of the European Union, but there was not enough support for his candidacy. The reason is the events of four years ago.

At that time, the Finnish Basketball Association was headed by Zitting, and he supported the Turk in the presidential vote Turgay Demirelwho was also elected.

The Turkish candidate was a Belgian Cyril Coomanswhich the other Nordic countries voted for.

Demirel thanked Zitting for the support and invited him to the board of the Finnish European Union with the chairman’s personal mandate.

When Demirel also served as vice-president of the FIBA ​​World Federation, he was able to influence the umbrella organization’s board elections. This is how Zitting, the Turkish supporter, also got into the board of Fiba World.

Zitting is not included in this year’s selections. The Finnish Basketball Federation did not nominate anyone to the FIBA ​​board. There, the Nordic countries present a joint candidate, a Norwegian basketball coach.

The Finnish Basketball Federation will not present Zitting to the board of the European Union either. The reason is that Zitting cannot find support from the other Nordic countries.

Finland’s candidate for the board of Fiba Europe is indeed Ari Tammivaaraa, who is remembered as a top coach. Tammivaara served as the CEO of the Basketball Association from 2018 to 2022. The chairman and board of Fiba Europe will be elected on May 20 in Munich.