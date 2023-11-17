MotoGP Qatar, the Test standings

MotoGP Qatar, the news of the tests

It’s a strange Friday in MotoGP. If the results of the first free practices in Qatar had confirmed the values ​​of the season and of the last races, with Jorge Martin immediately on the ball and a slightly less explosive Francesco Bagnaia in the time attack, the Trials have overturned the hierarchies expressed in 2023. In fact, the two best times came from Raul Fernandez (1:52.843) and Fabio By Giannantonio (1:52.892): the two, separated by just 49 thousandths, had already shown very promising signs today, but few expected confirmation even when the time hunt began to weigh.

Fernandez, still inconsistent but always improving despite the too many technical problems recently suffered by the RNF team, uses an Aprilia that is incomprehensibly at ease on tracks with poor grip like that of Lusail, which even advised the riders to try the hard ones to find the time. This is also confirmed by the third time of Maverick Viñales, 93 thousandths behind Fernandez (and he would have had the best time if his last time attacks had not been canceled by the yellow flags). In the final chaos everyone puts on the soft tires and both Martin and Bagnaia are “saved”, seventh and eighth respectively behind Binder, A. Espargaró and Marini. Also in Q2 were Augusto Fernandez and Marc Marquez who, as usual, stuck to the wheel of a Ducati (this time he chose Bagnaia) to get through the first cut. Instead, Miller, Zarco, Bastianini, Bezzecchi (still in difficulty today) and Quartararo, even 21st, will have to pass Q1.

MotoGP Qatar, live coverage of the tests

Here you can relive the Lusail Trials live.

Future appointments

MotoGP returns to the track tomorrow, for a day that will provide the first points of the weekend. The second free practice session is scheduled for 1pm, followed by Q1 (at 1.40pm) and Q2 (2.05pm) which will determine the starting grid for the fourth to last and third to last race of the year. On Saturday the Sprint is scheduled for 6pm, on Sunday (at the same time) we race for the heaviest points.