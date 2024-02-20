A 'lying' ranking

Sixteenth fastest, more than nine tenths behind Francesco Bagnaia. Focusing on the mere numbers and the verdict of the stopwatch we could talk about a Marc Marquez in crisis riding the Ducati, but that's not the case.

At the end of the first day of testing in Qatar, the eight-time world champion expressed satisfaction with the progress made in terms of confidence aboard the Ducati: “It was a good day, even if the position in the standings doesn't reflect it – explained Marc Marquez as reported by the Spanish newspaper as.com – analyzing the situation from a qualifying perspective, the day was negative, but we worked well, constantly improving little by little. As in Malaysia, as the laps went by the feeling improved. What if I shot? Of course, everyone shoots.”

Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin remain the points of reference, but Marquez is happy to have startedplay' with Ducati: “I was able to play more with the bike as soon as I left the pits. I was able to drift at the entrance to the corners following more my style. I still have to understand how to tackle some corners to be able to push more.”