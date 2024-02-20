MotoGP Qatar, the news of day 2 of the tests

The second and final day of MotoGP pre-season testing ended in Lusail. It was he who set the fastest time of the day Pecco Bagnaiawhich repeated the first position achieved yesterday, managing however to go even below the 1:51 mark, lapping in 1:50.952around 8 tenths better than the 2023 pole position time.

Behind him was his Ducati teammate, Enea Bastianinitrailing the two-time MotoGP world champion by just over a tenth. The Aprilias made very positive impressions. The Espargarò-Fernandez-Vinales trio actually finished the day in third, fifth and sixth position respectively. Among them, in fourth place, he stood out Marc Marquez.

Despite a technical problem that caused him to lose around 20 minutes of work and a crash without consequences at the end of the day, the Gresini team representative showed good speed, however completing 'only' 42 laps, the lowest number among the top 18 drivers in today's ranking. The vice world champion appears in seventh place, Jorge Martinwho gained over half a second from Bagnaia.

As for the other houses, the best KTM was Binder's, ninth six tenths from first position; 14th place for Quartararo, with Yamaha, and 17th for Zarco, first among the Hondas. The engines will now roar again for the first weekend of the World Championship, also scheduled for Qatar from 8 to 10 March.

