China is Qatar’s largest LNG customer and one of the world’s largest importers of energy resources.

The CEO of “Qatar Energy” and the Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi, said during a press conference held in Doha, that under the agreement, “Qatar will import four million tons annually of natural gas from the Northeast Field Expansion Project to China over a period of 27 years.” .

“This will become the second LNG sale and purchase agreement to China within the Northeast Field Expansion Project,” he added.

Last November, Qatar signed a similar agreement with the Chinese oil giant, Sinopec, to supply it with four million tons of natural gas annually for a period of 27 years. At that time, the agreement was considered “the longest in the history of the liquefied gas industry.”

In April, Sinopec became the first Asian group to acquire a 5 percent stake in Qatar’s Northeast Field Expansion Project.

On Tuesday, Al-Kaabi announced the signing of another agreement for the sale and purchase of shares, according to which the China National Petroleum Corporation “joins the LNG family in Qatar as a partner in the Northeast Field Expansion Project,” one of the two parts of the largest natural gas field in the world.

Qatar is working on a project to expand the North Field, the world’s largest natural gas field, which extends under the Gulf waters to Iranian territory and contains about 10 percent of the world’s known natural gas reserves, according to estimates by the Qatar Energy Company.

The project, valued at $28.75 billion, is expected to help Qatar increase its LNG production by more than 60 percent to reach 126 million tons by 2027.