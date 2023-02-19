The name of Lewis Hamilton it is obviously linked to Formula 1, where the Briton is ready to compete in the sixteenth season of his career with the aim of conquering the absolute record of world titles won, thus overtaking Michael Schumacher. However, on a sporting level, the Mercedes driver is also present in disciplines other than motorsport, but this time from an entrepreneurial point of view. In the United States, for example, number 44 is the co-owner of the Denver Broncos, a franchise that plays in the NFL, i.e. in the top American football league. For some weeks, however, the rumors that would like Hamilton also in the world of football have become more and more insistent, this time in Premier League.

Specifically, Sir Hamilton would be in open negotiation with Jim RatcliffeCEO of Ineos, for the purchase of a historic company such as the Manchester United. A theme that returned during the presentation of the Mercedes W14, with the 38-year-old from Stevenage thus providing an update on the matter: “I am very close to Jim, and therefore I am aware of his situation with United – admitted the Englishman in a statement reported by The Mirror – we talk a lot about football, because he is very passionate. We argue a lot about what his team is doing (as a fan) and we also talk about how Arsenal are playing. Obviously he’s from Manchester, so it’s his dream home, but there is no other information I can give you on this”.

At first, Hamilton and Ratcliffe therefore seemed to be on the right path to become the new masters of the Red Devilsat least until the recent arrival of a very difficult competitor to deal with: in this case, in fact, in the last few days a new offer has taken over from Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thanison of the Prime Minister of Qatar.

As reported by Sky Sports UK and from Telegraphthe latter would in fact be ready to pay an offer to the Glazer family, current owner of the British team, equal to $5.1 billion. The operation is not about the Qatar Investment Authoritya sovereign wealth fund that already owns another first-tier European football club such as Paris Saint-Germain, but the aim of being able to reach the upper floors of a company such as Manchester United, which boasts 20 Premier League successes in its history, remains complex League and three more in the European Cup.