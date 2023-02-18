Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani is chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank; he says he wants to “return the club to its former glories”

Manchester United received, on Friday (17.Feb.2023), an initial offer to buy from Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, president of QIB (Qatar Islamic Bank), a bank in Qatar. According to the British newspaper The Guardianthe proposal is £ 4 billion (about R$ 25 billion in the current conversion).

Through his foundation, the Nine Two Foundation, al-Thani has said he wants to buy 100% of Manchester United to “return the club to its former glories on and off the field”. According to the statement, he seeks “putting fans at the heart of Manchester United once again”.

“The offer will be completely debt-free through Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation, which will seek to invest in the football teams, training centre, stadium and other infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the club supports.”, declared the foundation.

The proposal aims to make Manchester United “be known for excellence in football and considered the greatest football club in the world”.

According to the statement, more details of the bidding will be disclosed “if and when the bidding process develops”.

Sports journalist Mike Keegan of the newspaper daily mailpublished an image of the statement on his profile on twitter.

In November 2022, the Glazer family, owners of the Manchester Unitedsaid that considered “strategic alternatives” to strengthen the club and that a sale of its stake was not ruled out. In 2005, the company of the brothers Avram and Joel Glazer bought the “Red Devils” –“red devils”in English, as the club is known– for £790 million (R$4.9 billion).

The family established Friday (Feb 17) as the limit for those interested in buying the club to send proposals, with documents proving the financial capacity to complete the transaction and the reasons for the acquisition. There is no deadline for the acquisition process to be completed.