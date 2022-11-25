racing pulse

Senegal is the champion of Africa and much more must be demanded than what was offered against the Netherlands. At the moment, against Qatar, he is much more incisive, trying to find the ramps on the sides and with speed. The problem is that they can’t get too unprotected on offense because Qatar is very clear about the path of the counterattack, also at the speed of light with wingers. In one of those, the ball falls on the edge of the area and Afif volleys it to send it high.

But Senegal countered, also from the side, with a run and shot from Diatta that the goalkeeper sent for a corner kick.