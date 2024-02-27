The spokesman for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, Majed al Ansari, assured this Tuesday that So far there is no “evolution” in the negotiations between the parties to reach an agreement of truce in the Gaza Strip, although he was optimistic that it could be reached this week.

“Regarding mediation efforts, meetings and events recently reported in the media, we have nothing concrete to announce today. We certainly remain optimistic as a result of this mediation in light of the continued conversations and exchange of ideas, but there are currently no developments to announce.“said the spokesperson in his weekly appearance in Doha.

Qatar – one of the mediators in the conflict and which hosts the political office of the Palestinian group Hamas – is currently hosting talks between the main actors in the negotiations to advance and achieve a truce in the Palestinian enclave.

Al Ansari stated that he cannot comment on what US President Joe Biden said yesterday in New York, saying that he hopes that a ceasefire agreement will be reached next Monday.

“We cannot comment on the progress of the negotiations now,” insisted the Qatari, who pointed out that it is “painful” that humanitarian aid is a part of them, since the situation in the Palestinian enclave is a “violation.” of international law and norms”.

Al Ansari pointed out that they hope that “today or tomorrow there will be something” and that “an agreement will be reached”: “As I have said on several occasions, the month of Ramadan will undoubtedly be a point of confrontation and we are working for the two parties to cease hostilities in Ramadan. At this time there will also be some Jewish religious holidays.”

The Doha meetings are being held by groups of “experts and senior security officials” and are of a technical nature, sources close to the talks told EFE, who assured that meetings between the Intelligence chiefs of Qatar, Egypt, the United States and Israel.

Palestinian sources in Cairo close to the talks told EFE today that Hamas is studying the proposal received for the truce.

The draft stipulates a 40-day ceasefire, as well as the exchange of one hostage for forty Palestinian prisoners to complete a batch of 40 Israeli captives and 400 Palestinian prisoners in prisons of the Jewish State.

