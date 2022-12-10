Qatar scandal, Moretti: “The judiciary should take its course”

The whole of Europe cries to the scandal. The news that emerged yesterday, Friday 9 December, on the bribes received by Brussels from Qatar gave rise to a real earthquake. And as if that weren’t enough, the case also directly affected Italy with the investigation into Antonio Panzeria former MEP caught up in the storm.

And, among so many names, someone also came up with that of Frances Garbagnaticurrent parliamentary assistant to the MEP Pd Alessandra Moretti. But Garbagnati, which does not appear to be under investigation, would be involved in the investigation as a former assistant of Panzeri (as well as his other former colleagues). Given the clamor of the news, it is easy for the “mud” to end up everywhere, even if some rumors even tell of sealed offices and confiscated telephones.

Alessandra Moretti, who had been to Doha in 2020 for a conference on woman rights had published a post on Facebook on the subject. “Here in Qatar they are making progress in the protection of rights also of women and workers. In fact, we went to visit one of the 8 stadiums that are being built in view of the soccer world cup 2022 and we have checked the living conditions of those who are offering manpower for the construction of the plants”, read the post.

Here is the full post.

Stentity from Italian affairs, Moretti denies that her assistant was questioned and talks about her relationship with Qatar.

Dr. Moretti, how do you comment on the Facebook post you wrote in 2020 on your return from Doha that is circulating on the net?

“Yes, I was in Doha for a conference on women’s rights as a member of the Femm Commission. Then we visited a stadium under construction and talked to workers’ representatives. Finally, the meeting with the Italian ambassador in Doha Prunas”.

Were there no clear signs of the numerous deceased reported by independent bodies?

“Yes, of course, we were there to verify the working conditions and the end of the Kafala system. I focused more on women’s rights”.

There is talk of more than 6000 dead, readers wonder how it is possible that Western visitors have not realized the situation

“We have always denounced this thing. I find no correlation between participation in an initiative on women’s rights and the tragedy of workers”.

It was written in her post that she was also interested in this issue. It is not so?

“Yes, to the issue of rights. Because I deal with it and therefore also in relation to the protection of workers “.

Eva Kaili has been arrested, what do you think?

“I hope the judiciary takes its course as soon as possible.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

