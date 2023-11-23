The Qatari Government stated this Thursday that the announcement of the date of entry into force of the temporary humanitarian truce in the Gaza Stripwhich will lead to the exchange of hostages and prisoners, “will take place in the next few hours,” which would rule out its beginning this Thursday morning, as planned.

The official spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, Majed al Ansari, announced to the official Qatari news agency QNA that the announcement of “the entry into force of the truce agreement reached will be during the next few hours,” according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatarthe main mediator with Egypt and the United States in the war between the Islamist group Hamas and Israel.

He assured that the talks between Qatar and Egypt on the “details of the executive plan” for the humanitarian truce agreement in Gaza between Israel and Hamas “continue and are going positively.”

Contacts continue with both parties and with our partners in Egypt and the United States

“Contacts continue with the two parties and with our partners in Egypt and the United States to guarantee the speed of the start of the truce and to do what is necessary to guarantee the parties’ compliance with the pact,” he concluded.

A Egyptian security source and a Hamas official indicated that the temporary truce would begin this Thursday morningalthough it was not officially confirmed.

The Government of Israel accepted last Tuesday the agreement with Hamas for the release of 50 kidnapped in the Gaza Stripin exchange for the release of some 150 Palestinian prisoners and a four-day truce.

However, Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi assured in the early hours of this Thursday that there will be no release of hostages held by Hamas until Friday.

