The Palestinian Hamas movement will release 13 Israeli hostages and seven foreigners late Saturday in exchange for the release of 39 Palestinians. The Qatari Foreign Ministry reported this on November 25.

As noted in the diplomatic department, the delay in the process of releasing the second group of Israeli hostages was overcome with the participation of Qatar and Egypt.

Earlier in the day, Hamas’s military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, decided to delay the release of the second group of hostages until Israel fulfills the terms of the agreement to deliver humanitarian supplies to the enclave. Initially, it was planned to transfer 14 hostages to the Red Cross. The Israeli army announced its intention to resume operations in Gaza if Hamas does not hand over a second group of hostages by midnight.

A temporary ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel came into force on the morning of November 24. The Palestinian movement released the first batch of hostages of 24 prisoners, Israel freed 39 Palestinian women and children.

On October 7, Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began launching retaliatory strikes against targets in the enclave.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.

The news is being updated