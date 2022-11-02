Doha (Qatar) (AFP) – Qatar has rejected calls from NGOs to create a compensation fund for workers killed or injured in preparations for the soccer World Cup, its labor minister said in an exclusive interview with AFP.

“This request… for a compensation campaign is a communication strategy,” Ali bin Samij Al Marri said in an interview on Sunday.

According to the politician, Qatar already has a fund for dead or injured workers. He also claimed that the country was directing hundreds of millions of dollars to unpaid wages.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch led calls for FIFA and Qatar to create a $440 million compensation fund – the equivalent of World Cup prize money – for workers.

The NGOs have regularly criticized the working conditions of the workers mobilized in the different works of the competitionscheduled in the wealthy Gulf emirate from November 20.

They also accuse Qatar of failure to adequately report the number of deaths. The Government rejects the reports that thousands of people have died in accidents at construction sites or have had insufficient protection conditions during the hot months.







FIFA, the institution that governs world soccer, assured that there was a “continuous dialogue” on the substance, but in the first public comment of the Government, Marri said that the proposal was unfeasible.

“Each death is a tragedy,” said the Minister of Labor, adding however that there is “no criteria to create these funds.”

“Where are the victims, do they have the names of the victims, how can they get these numbers?” he asked.

Some international union leaders also said it would be too complicated to create and manage a new fund.

Qatar created a fund in 2018 to help unpaid workers, which the minister says has disbursed $320 million this year alone.

“If there is a person entitled to compensation who has not received it, they should come forward and we will help them,” he said, adding that Qatar was willing to examine cases that are more than a decade old.

“racist motivations”

The Gulf emirate has faced a wave of criticism since it was named host of the World Cup in 2010. Attacks intensified this year over conditions for migrant workers, women’s rights and the LGBTIQ+ community.

Foreign workers return by bus to their accommodation after working on the construction of the Al Wakrah football stadium in Qatar on May 4, 2015. Marwan Naamani AFP/File

Last month, Qatar’s emir said the country was facing “an unprecedented campaign (of criticism)”.

According to the Minister of Labor, critics do not take into account the reforms that the country has implemented since 2017 with the help of the International Labor Organization (ILO), a United Nations body.

Other countries and groups used “false information” and “rumours” to “discredit Qatar with deliberately misleading claims,” ​​he said.

Some detractors have also acted out of “racism,” he denounced.

“You don’t want to allow a small country, an Arab country, an Islamic country, to organize the World Cup,” he criticized.

“They know very well the reforms that have been made, but they don’t recognize them because they have racist motivations,” he argued.

Qatar refers to the implementation of the minimum wage, the reduction of the dependence of workers on their employer and the stricter protection rules during hot summers.

The ILO said this week that unpaid wages were the biggest complaint of workers and that Qatar’s main challenge was to apply its new laws.

The Ministry of Labor is “focused” on this task, Marri assured.

During the World Cup, additional labor inspections have been ordered in hotels and other sectors and more courts have been opened to deal with complaints. Also 42 recruitment agencies accused of exploitation were closed.