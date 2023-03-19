Al-Emadi and a number of other defendants are facing charges of bribery, appropriation of public money, abuse of office, abuse of power, damage to public money and money laundering.

And the statement of the Public Prosecution stated: “Furthermore to the statement issued by the Public Prosecution on May 6, 2021 regarding the arrest of the former Minister of Finance, Ali Sharif Al-Emadi, and the conduct of an investigation with him regarding the reported crimes related to the public office.. The Public Prosecution indicated that the necessary investigations in this case were completed. During the interrogation of the accused, hearing witnesses and reviewing technical reports.

And the Public Prosecution added: “And where there is evidence extracted from the case papers that the defendants committed the crimes ascribed to them, the Public Prosecutor issued the order to refer the accused to the Criminal Court to punish them for the crimes ascribed to them, which were the crimes of bribery, appropriation of public money, abuse of office and abuse of power, damage to public funds and money laundering.

Al-Emadi was appointed Minister of Finance in June 2013. He assumed the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar Airways, and in November 2018 he was appointed Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Tourism Council.

Between 2005 and 2013, Al-Emadi held the position of CEO of Qatar National Bank.