The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, during the visit of South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol to Doha this Wednesday (25) | Photo: EFE/EPA/YONHAP

Qatar reached an agreement with the United States to review its relations with the terrorist group Hamas, the Washington Post reported this Thursday (26).

Four diplomats informed the American newspaper that this review would be carried out after the release of more than 200 hostages that Hamas has held in the Gaza Strip since the attacks on Israel on the 7th, which left 1,400 dead.

According to the Post, such an agreement would have been established during the recent trip to Doha by the American Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, when he spoke with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

It has not yet been decided whether this reassessment will represent a departure for Hamas leaders from Qatar. Members of the terrorist group’s leadership, such as Ismail Haniyeh, president of Hamas’ political directorate, live in the country, where they maintain a political office in Doha.

Qatar has helped the United States and Israel in negotiations for the release of hostages and has also participated in talks to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, but the shelter it has provided for years to Hamas leaders has come under even more question since the terrorist group’s attacks on Israeli territory this month.