Qatar | Qatar, which tramples on human rights, “plays in many teams”, but why?

World eyes will soon turn to the small emirate of Qatar on the shores of the Persian Gulf, where the soccer World Cup will be held.

Just a couple of years earlier, in 2019, the World Athletics Championships were held in the country’s capital, Doha.

Hosting major sports events is quite an act for a state slightly larger than the Uusimaa province with a population of less than three million people. Even among them, only 300,000 are Qatari citizens, as the majority of the country’s population are migrant workers who arrived from elsewhere.

Several new stadiums have been built in Qatar with their labor. According to estimates, even more than 6,000 people have died at the construction sites. In addition to this, it is suspected that Qatar was able to host the soccer tournament with bribes. Several actors have called for a boycott of the Qatar Games.

The fact that the World Cup has had to be held in the middle of winter due to the weather conditions in Qatar, even though it has always been held in the summer before, is a matter of its own.

Qatar has strongly denied the bribe allegations, but there is no doubt that there is enough money in the country for bribes. The Middle Eastern country, enriched by its huge natural gas reserves, is one of the richest countries in the world in terms of gross national product, and its government balance sheet is well in surplus.

Camel running competitions are organized in Qatar. Photo from Al-Shahaniya Stadium on November 12.

Human rights situation It is very bad in Qatar. The death of thousands of migrant workers in stadium construction is a huge tragedy.

During the Games, revelations about Qatar have been published again about how the country has paid foreign fans who have come to publish pro-Qatar propaganda on social media.

From Finland, the deputies of the basic Finns Ville Tavio and Petri Huru visited Qatar before the Games at the expense of the Qataris “on a developing journey”.

At the same time, the British Inews newspaper published a story about how a gay man had been ambushed by the Qatari authorities in the country. She claims that the authorities raped her.

Homosexuality is rampant illegal in Qatar, which relies on a Salafist interpretation of Islam, and the rights of sexual minorities have worried human rights organizations before the Games.

The international football association Fifa banned the Danish national team about a week before the start of the games from wearing shirts with the words “Human Rights for All” in training.

It is clearthat Qatar did not want an event like the soccer World Cup to organize its good fortune, but rather it seeks positive international visibility for itself.

What kind of country is Qatar really, and what kind of position does it aspire to in world politics?

“Qatar is an interesting country because it plays for many teams at the same time. It’s not really clear what its ultimate goal is,” says the visiting leading expert of the Foreign Policy Institute Olli Ruohomäki.

Ruohomäki specializes in the Middle East in his work and has written to Ydin magazine in 2018 article titled “Qatar’s foreign policy gamble”.

In his text, Ruohomäki describes Qatar as a state that “has embarked on foreign and security policy adventures under the guise of increasing its ‘soft influence’ without any more strategic goals than the desire to appear as an actor that wrestles in a bigger league”.

Totally wrestling in a bigger league is the core idea when talking about Qatar.

The country is currently one of the largest exporters of liquefied natural gas. The growing energy demand of Western countries has made Qatar an attractive partner during the 21st century.

To Western countries, Qatar has tried to brand itself as a progressive Middle Eastern country, where, for example, education is viewed more openly than in many other countries in the region. Women’s rights are also at least slightly better compared to Islamto Saudi Arabia, which interprets more strictly.

On the other hand, the Qatari administration has cooperated closely with the Islamist Muslim Brotherhood organization, hosted, among other things, actors from Hamas, which the EU classifies as a terrorist organization, and allowed the establishment of an office of the Afghan Taliban movement in Doha.

Qatar has tried to brand itself as attractive to Western countries by, among other things, making Doha airport the center of international air traffic.

Superficially in hindsight, Qatar could easily be classified in the same group of conservative Islamic countries as many of its nearby states.

The situation is complicated by the fact that in the 2010s, Qatar has run into big problems in its foreign policy relations, especially with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. They all consider the Muslim Brotherhood, which has close ties to the Qatari regime, to be a terrorist organization. The Muslim Brotherhood, which originates from Egypt, is a significant opposition force in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, for example.

Qatar, on the other hand, has supported the revolution in Egypt and Syria and established close relations especially with Turkey and Iran.

None of this has prevented Qatar from acting as a mediator in peace negotiations between, for example, the United States and Afghanistan. In 2020, the countries held negotiations in Doha, at the end of which the United States began withdrawing its military forces from the country.

In any case, Qatar has wanted to keep its relations with the United States in order. Qatar is an ally of the military alliance NATO and has expressed its desire to join NATO. US and UK air bases are located in Qatar.

Qatari politics is extremely personal and authoritarian. The country is led by an emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, so even the big foreign policy policies are largely in his hands. Sometimes they seem to be very difficult to predict.

“It remains to be seen which ‘cards’ will be left in the hands of the Qataris when the dust from various conflicts in the Middle East eventually settles,” Ruohomäki wrote in 2018.

Qatar is led by the authoritarian Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

For now the dust hasn’t settled in the Middle East, but Qatar is still in the game.

In international politics, the “biggest evil” is Russia, which is waging a war of aggression in Ukraine, which has meant that Western countries have had to get closer again with, for example, Saudi Arabia. Qatar can also prove to be a more pleasant partner for Saudi Arabia, as its regime has reportedly not murdered foreign journalists.

The biggest strengths of Qatar’s brand work have been the airline Qatar Airways, Doha airport and the media company Al Jazeera, widely followed in Western countries, which has been operating from Doha since 1996.

In particular, the functioning of relatively free media that gives voice to the opposition is very atypical in the Middle East region. Ruohomäki describes in the Ydin magazine that Al Jazeera has even been considered “a sign of freedom of speech”. Al Jazeera has hired many former BBC journalists for its editorial work.

“Al Jazeera’s activities have greatly irritated Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and they have demanded that it be shut down,” says Ruohomäki.

“On the other hand, there still seems to be an unwritten agreement in Qatar that Al Jazeera does not report critically on Qatar’s domestic politics. Criticism focuses only on events outside of Qatar.”

The style of Al Jazeera’s Arabic-language news is also clearly different from its English-language side, and representatives of the Muslim Brotherhood, for example, have received a lot of space in the Arabic-language TV broadcasts.

Al Jazeera’s editorial office has been located in Doha since 1996.

Lately However, the space that the Muslim Brotherhood gets on Al Jazeera has decreased considerably, says Ruohomäki.

The change is timed at the same time when Qatar has once again taken a new direction in its relations with its immediate neighbors. The differences were at their most inflamed in 2017, when several Middle Eastern countries severed diplomatic relations with it.

Qatar’s only border neighbor, Saudi Arabia, closed its border with Qatar and imposed restrictions on maritime and air traffic. In Qatar, it was feared that being blockaded would even prevent the operation of Qatar Airways.

An agreement between Qatar and Saudi Arabia was found in 2021. Since then, Qatar has given up supporting the Muslim Brotherhood in its official rhetoric.

Qatar’s future will show what kind of balance it can find with its domestic policy based on a conservative interpretation of Islam and its foreign policy aiming for good relations with states that are in dispute with each other.

