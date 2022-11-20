Police dispersed fans in a fan zone in Qatar’s capital, Doha, after fans attempted to force their way into a restricted area that housed a large-screen TV and sold beer. The agency reports Bloomberg on Sunday, November 20th.

Tens of thousands of fans gathered in a special fan zone to watch the opening match between the national teams of Qatar and Ecuador. However, a stampede soon began, and the fans tried to break through the law enforcement barriers into the closed area. The police, armed with clubs and shields, dispersed the crowd.

“Old men, women, they could not be in such a crowd. Thank God I’m tall so I could breathe a little. I saw some children and I said, “Pick them up. They can’t breathe, ”the agency quotes the words of Hatem El-Berarri, who was in the fan zone.

On November 18, it became known that the organizers of the World Cup in Qatar decided to ban the sale of beer in all stadiums where the matches of the tournament will be held.

The Ecuador national football team beat Qatar 2-0 in the opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup (2022 World Cup). Both goals against Qatar were scored by striker and team captain of Ecuador Enner Valencia.