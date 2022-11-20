The country’s ruler, criticized for human rights violations, gave a speech praising diversity; ceremony had K-pop, Arab culture and parade of mascots

Qatar officially opened the football World Cup with a ceremony that featured K-pop actor Morgan Freeman, parades of mascots from previous tournaments and a speech by the country’s ruler, Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

In a 2-minute speech in Arabic, he said that investments in the event are for the “the good of all mankind”. stated that the “international football party” it is a “a space for dialogue and civilization”.

“What a beauty to gather all these differences, all this diversity, and bring everyone together here”, finally declared in English: “Welcome to Doha”.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino was with the emir during the leader’s speech at the opening ceremony. The head of football’s highest body criticizes negative reviews of the tournament that take human rights violations into account.

On Saturday (19.Nov), for example, he said that all people are welcome to follow the Cup, despite recognizing that there are laws that try to curb homosexuality in the country.

Qatar is the target of criticism and accusations of violations of human and labor rights. The country’s legislation, for example, prohibits same-sex relationships.

In June, the Amnesty International asked FIFA and Qatar to pay compensation to people who worked on the World Cup infrastructure. The document mentioned the delay or non-payment of wages, in addition to humanitarian disrespect and the failure to fulfill responsibilities by the country and the federation to workers.

In February, a report released by the English newspaper The Guardian claimed that 6,500 migrants from South Asia had died in Qatar since 2010. The International Labor Organization (ILO) said the country’s government is not currently reporting worker deaths.

Ceremony

The opening ceremony began at 11:30 am (Brasília time) this Sunday (20.Nov.2022). The stage was the Al Bayt stadium, located in the city of Al Khor, with capacity for 60,000 people. The venue also hosts the 1st match of the World Cup, between Qatar and Ecuador.



Playback/TV Globo – 20.Nov.2022 Qatar Cup logo on the performance center during the opening ceremony of the tournament

The opening brought cultural elements from the Arab country. The ceremony featured live camels taking part in a performance and the Bedouin Ardah dance performance.

American actor Morgan Freeman narrated parts of the ceremony and spoke about inclusion. Another international attraction was South Korean singer Jung Kook, from the K-pop group BTS.

Qatari singers Dana Al Fardan and Fahad Al-Kubaisi also performed.



Release/FIFA – 20.Nov.2022 La’eeb Qatar Cup mascot

Recalling previous World Cups, mascots from other World Cups paraded across the stadium’s lawn.

The representative of the 2022 World Cup was also there: La’eeb, the typical Arab headscarf that is the Qatari mascot.