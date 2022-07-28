Immigrants who work in the Qatari hotels associated with FIFA to host the teams and fans during the World Cup that will take place between November and December suffer situations of abuse and exploitationpropitiated by the labor legislation of the country, an NGO denounced this Thursday.

The British organization Equidem, specialized in the defense of human and labor rights, published a report based on interviews with 80 workers from establishments in the Persian Gulf region, the majority of 13 of the 17 hotel groups that have association agreements with the Event organization.

Among the abuses that these employees denounce are the salary discrimination based on nationality and ethnicity, non-payment and unilateral cuts in salaries, overload of work, sexual harassment of women by their colleaguesthe termination of the contract without prior notice or the lack of adequate sanitary measures.

Equidem attributes these situations to the “legal and governmental context”, since “workers are denied the fundamental right to associate, and are subjected to intensive surveillance and control by employers, as well as fear of reprisals – including deportation at the request of the employer – for defending their rights”.

The NGO recalls that, as in the rest of the Persian Gulf countries, the majority of immigrant workers in Qatar, which like its neighbors depends largely on foreign labor, come from African countries (such as Kenya, Ghana, Uganda or Morocco) or South Asia (India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Philippines…).

The report acknowledges that Qatar has made progress in its labor legislation since it was chosen in 2010 to host this year’s World Cup, but urges it to continue advancing that process “towards minimum international standards for its two million migrant workers.” in the years following the World Cup.

The main person responsible for carrying out these reforms in the Qatari state, but also FIFA itself and the hotel groups, most of them recognized international chains.

