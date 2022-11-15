Doha – And after Las Vegas, it’s up to Doha. Who has set up his good version of Venice, complete with canals. And the Qanat Quartier, where “Venetian charm meets Arabian chic” explains the sitevisitqatar.com which shows off a photo gallery with “pastel-colored houses, canals and pedestrian squares”. In short, “the little Venice of Qatar”, naturally equipped with small streets for shopping. Some houses in the neighborhood are for sale, others for visitors to this highly anticipated World Cup. The happy few who will live in the Qanat Quartier will have boats – as in Venice, in the intentions of the architects – a beach and parking for over a thousand cars.

Then, especially for Western tourist-fans, a visit to the Mia, the Museum of Islamic Art “flagship of Qatari museums”. It is located on an artificial island close to the Corniche, the Doha seafront. And it is a museum within a museum, in the sense that the building designed by archistar IM Pei – who won a Pritzker – is fascinating from the outside as well. As for the museum, in addition to four floors of permanent and temporary exhibitions, it has a bookshop, a cafeteria and a restaurant, naturally a very starred one: Alain Ducasse’s Idam cuisine, on the roof. There is also a library that contains the cultural heritage of Qatar in 21,000 books, 2,000 of which are in Arabic is English.

But it is absolutely unmissable, inside the Museum, the Shahnameh manuscript. Written a thousand years ago by the Persian poet Ferdowsi, the Book of Kings narrates the stories and myths of the great pre-Islamic Persian empire. Also on display was one of the first navigation tools in the world, the planispheric astrolabe, created in the 10th century in Iraq during the Abbasid reign. Although the most admired object is a carved emerald plaque from the 16th century, of the Indian Mughal emperors: on one side there is an engraved Arabic prayer, on the other there is a carved floral motif.

If the absolute passion of the wealthy men of Qatar for the falcon and the ancient art of falconry is known, less known is the hospital dedicated to birds: the Souq Waqif Hospital. An absolutely avant-garde centre, unique in the world, where the precious falcons find all kinds of health care, assisted by a team of ultra-specialised veterinary surgeons. It seems you can also request to spend a period of specialization there: an internship for veterinarians.

And still in the university field, in the heart of Al Rayyan, it is found Education City, “result of the development of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, founded by the Emir Father, Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani and His Majesty Sheikh Moza bint Nasser in 1995”. The Qatar Foundation seeks to achieve economic sustainability through innovation in education and research, “unlocking human potential”.

Inaugurated almost twenty years ago, on 13 October 2003, it has grown to accommodate the research institutes affiliated to 8 universities: Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, Georgetown University in Qatar, Northwestern University in Qatar, Texas A&M University at Qatar, Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar, Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar, HEC Paris, as well as the local Hamad Bin University Khalifa. Here are also located 13 schools of the Qatar Foundation pre-university education network, the Qatar National Library, the Education City stadium which will host the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, the Qur’anic Botanical Garden, the Mathaf: Arab Museum of Art which hosts various art exhibitions and installations such as the Seeroo fi al ardh. There are also the Oxygen Park, the Green Spine and Ceremonial Court, the mosque of Education City – Minaretein, Al Shaqab, the Qatar National Convention Center and the Golf Club of Education City.