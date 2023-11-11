As soon as the war between Israel and Hamas broke out, another battle began to be fought, the diplomatic one, to find a way out of a conflict that in just over a month has left 1,200 dead on the Israeli side (according to the latest government estimate) and more. of 11,000 in the Palestinian. And in it, Qatar has played a leading role. In this tiny peninsula of the Persian Gulf, with immense wealth thanks to its gas and oil reserves, mediation is a state policy included in its Constitution.

Qatar accumulates two decades of experience dealing with international crises and conflicts. In what is now being fought in Gaza, Doha occupies a unique place, the result of a complicated diplomatic trick that allows it to maintain good relations with Iran and the United States, while hosting the political office of Hamas and providing aid to Gaza, the latter in coordination with Israel. In these weeks, he has multiplied his contacts to intercede in the release of Israeli hostages and the cessation of hostilities in the Strip, which is under a tight siege under Israeli bombs.

The talks are advancing discreetly, and in recent days it has emerged that Qatar and Egypt are redoubling their efforts, in coordination with the United States, to reach an agreement. But there are already tangible results. At the moment, Hamas has released four of the around 240 hostages who were captured on October 7, when the armed wing of the group managed to penetrate Israel in an unprecedented attack. Qatar’s mediation was key in the liberation. And last week, his intervention favored the limited reopening of the Rafah crossing, which separates Gaza from Egypt, which has allowed the entry of trucks with humanitarian aid and the exit of hundreds of foreigners trapped in the Strip.

“Given that Qatar has hosted the political office of Hamas since 2012, it is natural that the United States and other countries, including Israel, seek its assistance in using those contacts to try to secure the release of all possible hostages,” he maintains by email. email Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, Middle East expert at the Baker Institute at Rice University, in Houston (USA). “Qatar has specialized within its Ministry of Foreign Affairs with special envoys dedicated to conflict resolution and the reconstruction of Gaza,” he adds.

Mediation in this war is only the last link in a chain of interventions that have allowed Doha to achieve a greater weight in international diplomacy than its size suggests. Ignacio Álvarez-Ossorio, professor of Arab Islamic Studies at the Complutense University of Madrid, explains by phone that, when he came to power in the nineties, Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the father of the current emir, “wanted to put the country in the map”. He “tried to escape the tutelage of Saudi Arabia, because all the small emirates in the area had always been in some way under the tutelage of Riyadh. So he wanted to propose a differentiated foreign policy.”

The Arabist cites four pillars of Qatari foreign policy: “One, support for the Muslim Brotherhood, to try to gain influence in the Arab world. Another, the launch of the Al Jazeera television channel, to project the Qatari narrative. The third, in an area where there is a lot of polarization between Saudi Arabia and Iran, opt for neutrality and maintain good relations with the two actors. The fourth element was to commit to diplomacy. The 2003 Constitution contemplates this, it is a State policy, it is committed to diplomacy to put an end to regional conflict, the main cause of permanent, congenital, structural instability” in the area.

Palestinians with foreign passports waited to receive permission to leave Gaza on November 7, at the Rafah crossing. IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA (REUTERS)

Thus, the country has been offering itself as an intermediary for two decades. The experts consulted remember that he intervened in 2007 to resolve a conflict between the Yemeni regime and the Houthis; in 2008 he helped defuse a political standoff in Lebanon that threatened to plunge the country into civil war; He was a key mediator in the negotiations between the United States and Iran to try to revive the nuclear agreement signed in 2015 and from which the Donald Trump Administration withdrew in 2018, and also to close a prisoner exchange between these two countries last September. It also housed a Taliban office after 2013, with US approval, which served to reach the Doha agreement in 2020. That pact established the roadmap for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war (which was finally abrupt by the return of the Taliban to power).

Qatar is a fundamental ally of Washington: it hosts headquarters of the North American central command and buys billions annually in defense equipment. Álvarez-Ossorio specifies that this “military alliance protects it against possible aggression from neighboring countries.” Doha also has good relations with Iran because both countries share one of the main gas fields in the world. And, although it does not formally have relations with Israel, Álvarez-Ossorio points out that there is “some understanding” between both countries “because Qatar is the main financier of the Palestinian Administration in Gaza”, governed de facto by Hamas since 2007. “It gives about 30 million dollars a month to pay the salaries of the Palestinian Administration and also for the most needy families, and it is channeled through Israeli banks, with the green light of the Israeli Government, because it was a way to prevent the humanitarian crisis from worsening,” he adds. All this, while Qatar “continues to be a staunch defender of the creation of an independent sovereign Palestinian State.”

Bader Al Saif, professor of History at Kuwait University, explains in a telephone conversation that the authorities in Doha were “very intelligent” in how they handled the transfer of the political office of the Palestinian militia to Qatar after the outbreak of the war in Syria. “The United States was part of this request. They wanted someone who would be in the middle to talk to Hamas without doing it directly. [Washington lo considera una organización terrorista]”, he points out. “It was made under the American umbrella.”

So Doha maintains “a kind of tightrope walker’s balance,” in the words of Álvarez-Ossorio. Al Saif recalls that this policy has caused Qatar more than one headache. The most serious, the blockade imposed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt between 2017 and 2021, “dissatisfied with this very active role” in the region and with the “conversations [de Qatar] with Islamists, who they considered a threat to their security.” But the country emerged victorious from that.

Doha has also had to weather international criticism for violating the rights of foreign workers during the construction of the 2022 World Cup facilities, women and LGTBIQ people. The emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is an absolute monarch in a rich country (with a GDP per capita of 81,970 dollars, compared to 33,090 in Spain) in which sharia (Islamic law).

Álvarez-Ossorio, author of the book Qatar. Pearl of the Gulf, together with Ignacio Gutiérrez de Terán, believes that this “is the only actor that can receive in the same week the head of the Israeli Mossad, the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs and the head of the US State Department.” These appointments took place a few weeks ago, but the contacts have continued. On Thursday, the heads of the CIA, Mossad and the Qatari prime minister met in Doha. And the spokesman for the US National Security Council, John Kirby, reiterated his gratitude to Qatar. This Friday, the Qatari emir held a meeting with the Egyptian president and another with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salmán.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on October 13 in Doha. POOL (via REUTERS)

Bader Al Saif points out that Doha “does not act in the middle of nowhere,” and “the Gulf region has states that do more or less the same thing.” He cites Oman, which “also has good relations with Iran and the US.” The difference, he explains, is that Qatar has “more focus” and is “more stable” from a financial point of view. “If you combine the gas reserve and high production capacity with a small population [unos tres millones de habitantes], it gives you very great power.” “They have the money, the means, the ambition and they want to work as a force for good in the region. “This is how they see themselves,” he continues. That’s why, she says, Doha talks to all parties. “They have used foreign policy to reinforce their national security. They use mediation as a form of survival,” she continues. “Mediation as a soft power consecrates your security as a State,” she says, “and also gives you a good brand.”

In the conflict between Israel and Hamas there are other important actors, such as Egypt, also very active, although “there is a certain mistrust between the parties” because it considers “the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization,” says Álvarez-Ossorio, so Hamas — similar to the Muslim Brotherhood—does not see it as neutral. Or Türkiye, whose relations with Israel “are not going through their best moment.” But Qatar “has a longer history of negotiating the release of hostages.”

In the short term, Doha can play its cards well. Although in the medium term, pressures on its relationship with the political branch of Hamas will probably increase. Firas Maksad, an expert at the Near East Institute in Washington, defends by videoconference that the role of intermediary can continue and evolve as this conflict progresses. Especially once Israeli escalation inside Gaza peaks and negotiations about the future begin. Qatar and other Gulf countries “will be looked for” when the escalation phase is left behind and “the type of exit diplomacy becomes more central, how we can begin to overcome it.” [el conflicto actual]”, he points out. “There will be a role for these countries, either through the Arab League or under the umbrella of the UN with American support.” More diplomacy for Qatar.

With information from Macarena Vidal Liy.

