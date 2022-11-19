Collectible. Tomorrow at 17, with Qatar-Ecuador in the field, the World Cup will officially kick off. And to celebrate the event, the Gazzetta dello Sport becomes maxi. In fact, on newsstands you will find a Rosea in big format with 64 pages. Like it was a book. But there’s more.

Because in addition to the latest news on the rosters of the teams (and not only) of our correspondents, you will find a 12-page spine as a gift. A special that collects the front pages but also the most iconic articles related to the history of the World Cup published by the Gazzetta. In short, it will be a number to keep, because emotions are not erased.